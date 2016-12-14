Entertainment, Press Release / Give The Gift Of Fandom This ... Browse > Home / Give The Gift Of Fandom This ...

Give The Gift Of Fandom This Holiday Season







Dallas, 12/13/2016 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Fan Expo Dallas Offers Holiday Ticket Special and Announces Celebrity Guests

FAN EXPO DALLAS™ – the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas – returns March 31-April 2, 2017. With a special holiday offer now available, tickets to FAN EXPO DALLAS make the perfect give for any pop culture fan. Through Dec. 14, all ticket purchases to the 2017 convention (www.fanexpodallas.com) will receive a custom #fandom card to put under the tree with the e-tickets.

All FAN EXPO DALLAS tickets include fan-tastic attractions such as a cosplay red carpet, celebrity panels, interactive displays from Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and other movie, comic, and TV hits. Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry is making a rare appearance, and the latest guest announcement is that Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries are joining the celebrity guest line-up. More guests are slated to be announced soon!

FAN EXPO DALLAS 2017 will take place March 31 through April 2, 2017. For the full list of appearances and family-friendly activities, tickets and other information, please visit www.fanexpodallas.com. Stay connected with the show for announcements and updates by registering for the newsletter, and following Fan Expo Dallas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For vendor information, please click here. Those interested in volunteering can find more information here. Accredited media can request press passes by applying for accreditation at www.fanexpodallas.com/press.

PHOTOS CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE.

# # #

About FAN EXPO DALLAS

FAN EXPO DALLAS is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas and is quickly growing into one of the largest events in North America. It is packed with exciting, family-friendly activities and celebrity guests. The pop culture extravaganza is host to 50,000 fans at the Dallas Convention Center for the three-day event.

FAN EXPO HQ is one of the largest entertainment convention groups in North America. Collectively it hosts over 300,000 fans annually at FAN EXPO CANADA™, FAN EXPO VANCOUVER™, FAN EXPO REGINA™, Toronto ComiCon, MegaCon Orlando, MegaCon Tampa Bay, Boston Comic Con, FAN EXPO DALLAS and Dallas Fan Days.

For more information, please visit the FAN EXPO DALLAS website and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. General inquiries can be sent to info@fanexpohq.com, exhibitors can contact exhibitor@fanexpohq.com, and questions about tickets can be sent to tickets@fanexpohq.com.



Media Contact

Dana Cobb

TrizCom PR

Dana@TrizCom.com

O: 972-247-1369

C: 972-955-9747





Social Media Tags:fan expo dallas, dallas comic con, holiday season, tim curry, ian somerhalder, paul wesley



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles