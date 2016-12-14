Linium Opens London Office To Expand Financial Services Consulting Expertise







Linium, a world-class provider of business services that empower the entire enterprise, today signaled its expansion into the European market with the opening of its newest office in London.

With a strategic concentration on providing financial services consulting, the new location enables Linium to assist European companies in addressing a host of timely financial issues, including the impact of Brexit and challenges associated with regulatory reform. Key areas of focus will include Financial Markets and Equities; Business Change and Transformation; Management Consultancy; with further specialisms in Enterprise Architecture & Target States, Regulatory Compliance and KYC Delivery Models, Lending Services and Loan IQ, and Risk and Finance.

“We are delighted to expand Linium’s global footprint with the opening of our new location in the UK,” said Steve Shyn, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Partner of Linium. “The presence of our London office will create opportunities to provide Linium’s consulting services in the European market, particularly across the financial services sector, where the need for innovative solutions to enable agility and technology growth has never been greater.”

With more than 16 years of experience, Linium’s consulting expertise in the financial services markets spans regulatory change, lending services including Loan IQ, risk and finance, business change and transformation, operational effectiveness, target operating models, cyber security, and robotic process automation. Linium’s proven capabilities are designed to assist the banking sector in navigating a myriad of evolving rules and regulations, mitigating compliance risks, reducing redundancies, and maximising operational effectiveness through tailored and innovative approaches that address critical issues and achieve results.

“I am hugely enthusiastic about what the future holds for Linium and our customers within Europe and beyond,” said Linium Managing Director Dylan Coffey. “With an outstanding track record and demonstrated specialist expertise, Linium is uniquely positioned to provide financial firms with the knowledge and delivery to enable them to outperform in today’s complex and evolving environment.”

The opening of Linium’s London office comes on the heels of work the company has completed for clientele across Europe. Most recently, Linium assisted a global UK bank in need of consolidating and moving all syndicate (agent) and participate (member) deals from legacy commercial lending systems into Loan IQ and decommissioning all legacy loan systems and sub-systems.

With over 2,200 successful engagements, including lending support and services to numerous Fortune 500 companies, Linium has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the past five consecutive years. Linium’s growth is fueled by its premier solutions-based consulting, which enables companies worldwide to achieve operational efficiencies through modernization. In addition to financial services, Linium provides consulting in strategic planning, enterprise service management, operations management, enterprise performance management, human resource management, custom application development, and business intelligence.

Linium is a globally recognized firm with 16 years of experience specializing in consulting services that position companies to achieve enterprise scale and growth. We work closely with our clients to solve today’s most pressing operational challenges; whether it’s streamlining how business services are delivered across the enterprise or navigating the impact of regulatory change. The bottom line – we help you achieve operational efficiencies through modernization. For more information, visit www.linium.com/financialservices.





