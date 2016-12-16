Jessica Nix Promoted To Senior Vice President For Campus Life & Style







Campus Life & Style has announced the promotion of Jessica H. Nix to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Leasing. With the benefit of over 17 years of student housing experience, Mrs. Nix oversees national marketing and leasing strategies - which includes the oversight of traffic driving marketing plans, sourcing and deploying best-in-class marketing tools and campaigns, and ensuring rates, leasing systems, and sales skills are aligned to achieve preleasing and occupancy goals.

Co-CEO, Elliot Tamir said, “Jessica is a tremendous asset to our team. Her steady leadership coupled with her creative ability to handle complex situations on a daily basis is crucial to our success.”

Before joining the CLS team, Jessica operated her own business, JNix Consulting, where she provided executive strategies for marketing, community positioning, market analysis and student ­centric lease-­up plans for all property types. Mrs. Nix began her career as a Community Advisor and climbed the ranks to VP of Marketing at Peak Campus Management, the second largest third­-party student housing management company in the United States.

Mrs. Nix received her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Georgia Southern University. She is married with two children.

About Campus Life & Style (CLS)

Campus Life & Style (CLS) was founded in 2015 by Co-CEOs Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt as a subsidiary of Vesper Holdings to operate its student housing portfolio. Today, CLS is responsible for the management of over 15,000 beds across 9 states. Since inception, the mission has been to elevate the college living experience and provide environments conducive to academic achievement and optimal socialization. Campus Life & Style is recognized industry-wide for its properties’ superior accommodations and service at mid-market rent rates.

About Vesper Holdings Vesper Holdings is a private equity real estate investment firm based in New York City. Founded in 2007 by Co-CEOs Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, the firm owns and operates portfolios that include mixed-use, retail, office buildings and parking assets. Vesper Holdings is a specialist in revitalizing and repositioning student housing assets ranging from 10 to 15 years old and is one of the nation’s top 10 largest owners of student housing owners. Vesper Holdings’ portfolio is currently valued at more than $1 billion.





