Globally-Inspired Construction Design Comes To North Texas







Dallas, 12/19/2016 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Billingsley Company Unveils New Multifamily Property at The Colony’s Austin Ranch

Inspired by a mix of Indonesian, Mediterranean, and Texas Hill Country architecture, placed on serene Painted Lake, Billingsley Company’s new multifamily property, The Hudson at Austin Ranch, is an everyday escape where residents achieve ultimate comfort and leisure. Located in The Colony just west of the intersection of Plano Parkway and Windhaven, The Hudson resides in an ideal location where entertainment and shopping are just around the corner, and downtown is just a short drive from the comforts of home.

“Our inspiration for The Hudson came from an eclectic mix of architecture from our world travels,” said Sumner Billingsley, Vice President of Retail and Multifamily Development. “We went as far as to have two joglos from Indonesia brought back with us to form the pool cabana and entry breezeway, creating a truly authentic cultural style. We want residents to feel the relief of vacation when at home – from the views to the art to the detailing of the clubroom and the apartment interiors. Living here, our residents will always be treated to something special.”

The Hudson has a number of unique top-of-the-line property amenities such as:

· Ozone-filtered, split-level pool with cascading one-story waterfall

· 24-hour fitness center with a view of the pool and lake

· Hiking and biking trails through protected nature reserve

· Lakeside fire pit and seating area

· Electric car charging outlets

· Door-to-door valet trash and recycling pickup

· Guest suite available for rental

· Pet-friendly parks with pet stations throughout the community

The indoor features in the unit are just as luxurious, with touches such as:

· Gourmet kitchens and 42-inch custom cabinetry

· Tech-friendly, in-home USB charger and fiber optic internet

· Custom color accent wall program

· Under-mounted stainless sinks and goose-neck faucets in kitchen

· Energy efficient homes with ceiling fans

For more information, please visit www.Billingsleyco.com or http://billingsleyco.com/properties/hudson-at-austin-ranch/

Located in The Colony, Texas, just west of the intersection at Plano Parkway and Windhaven, The Hudson brings unique styles and settings from around the world to create a private destination right here in North Texas. With architectural styles from Indonesia, the Mediterranean, and the Texas Hill Country to the serene beauty of Painted Lake and the surrounding rolling hills and protected nature area, The Hudson is an everyday escape. The Hudson, upon completion, will include over 700 brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments and townhomes. Residents have been moving into the community since September 2016.

About Billingsley Company

Founded in 1978 by Lucy and Henry Billingsley, Billingsley Company expertly builds, owns and manages its properties, ensuring long-term client, resident and partner return. Specializing in master-planned developments and principles of new urbanism, Billingsley Company’s developments are life-enhancing communities in which to work, live, play, shop and dine. Combining its relationships in the local market with its expertise in development, Billingsley Company provides expanded opportunities for its business partners. From raw land to fully developed communities, Billingsley Company is engaged in each step of the process. The company’s decisions in design, finance and construction are grounded in doing what is right for the long term.

###

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

TrizCom PR

Dana@TrizCom.com

O: 972-247-1369

C: 972- 955-9747





Social Media Tags:Billingsley Company, Multifamily property, The Hudson, Austin Ranch, apartment



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles