Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Hosts Dallas School Groups

Dallas students can do more than watch movies and play videogames during the holidays this year – they can learn about history and art as they witness Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. Presented by Rafael Luna, president of Strategic Events and Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment, the exhibition recreates Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel – one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements – through photographic reproduction displayed in its original size.

The exhibit showcases 34 life-size photographic reproductions of Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes, exhibited on 16-foot panels brilliantly illuminated, with outstanding resolution, clarity and color – even a 40×41-foot rendition of The Last Judgment. Not to mention an excellent way for students to keep their minds active during winter break.

“Welcoming students to the exhibition has been a priority for us,” said Biallas. “It’s an incredible way for young people to learn a unique part of history. It’s more than just reading about it in a text book or seeing pictures online. Students can get up close and personal with a piece of history.”

The exhibition has hosted groups from Bishop Lynch High School, Christ the King School and Dallas Academy, among many others, and is looking forward to seeing more students over the holiday season where young people can experience this one-of-a-kind painting in their own backyard.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 8, 2017, and the holiday hours are as follows:

· Open Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Closed Christmas Day

· Open Christmas Eve 10-3 p.m.

· Open New Year’s Eve 10-3 p.m.

· Open New Year’s Day from 12-6 p.m.





