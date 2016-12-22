Mouthwatering Last Minute Gift Cards Available From Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Mouthwatering Last Minute Gift Cards Available From Soulman’s Bar-B-Que2016-12-22 16:44:10 (GMT) (Caymanmama.com - Food Press Release News)
Seven in 10 Americans plan on buying a gift card as a holiday gift this year. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que continues to help bring home the holidays in a unique and satisfying way through their wildly popular gift cards available now at each of the 15 North Texas locations.
Gift givers can save even during those last minute searches for the perfect stocking stuffer. Buy one or more gift cards and receive a bonus card. Use the bonus card as another gift or treat yourself.
· $25-$49 in gift cards, $5 bonus card
· $50-$74 in gift cards, $10 bonus card
· $75-$99 in gift cards, $15 bonus card
· $100+ in gift cards, $25 bonus card
Details are available in-store at any of the 15 Soulman’s locations or online at https://soulmans.com/gift-cards/.
About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que
For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please barbecue lovers … Texans! Their selections of meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory in a time-honored tradition: beef brisket, ham, hot links, sausage, turkey, chicken, pulled pork and, the crowd favorite, ribs. Ranch House Beans and Spicy Cream Corn are among the delicious homemade sides. Soulman’s currently has 15 North and East Texas locations in Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lewisville, Lancaster, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall (2), Royse City, Terrell and Van. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.
