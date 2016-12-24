‘Tis The Season For Exquisite Art

Entertainment, Press Release / ‘Tis The Season For Exquisi... Browse > Home / ‘Tis The Season For Exquisi...

Dallas, 12/23/2016 /SubmitPressRelease123/

DALLAS (Dec. 22, 2016) – The countdown has begun and Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition must close on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. It’s a perfect time for families to create unforgettable memories this holiday season. Holiday hours for the exhibition are:

· Open Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

· Open Christmas Eve 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

· Closed Christmas Day

· Open New Year’s Eve 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

· Open New Year’s Day 12-6 p.m.

The one-of-a-kind exhibit offers fun for the entire family, showcasing 34 life-size photographic reproductions of Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes, exhibited on 16-foot panels brilliantly illuminated, with outstanding resolution, clarity and color. Highlights of the exhibit include an intimate look at The Creation of Adam and a 40×41-foot rendition of The Last Judgment, as well as a fully narrated audio tour (available in English and Spanish) that provides narrative and insight behind each and every panel on display.

“Especially during the holiday season, Michelangelo’s frescos carry greater relevance and import as the story they tell has firm roots in faith,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment and producer of this exhibition that recreates one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “Through Jan. 8, guests will have the chance to see these masterpieces in a unique and comfortable setting at a distance physically impossible to achieve in Vatican City.”

The exhibition is co-produced by Beau Ioana of Giobeau Productions and by Dallas-based Rafael Luna of Strategic Events. More information is available at www.chapelsistine.com.

Additional photos available here

About Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

This unique exhibition recreates one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements, Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size and displayed as 34 reproductions on 16-foot panels. This innovative interpretation of the timeless masterpieces can be viewed up close, including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, in its original size – a towering 41 feet high. Making its debut in the United States at the State Fair of Texas, the exhibition was voted in the top three attractions at the iconic yearly event. It has previously made stops in Montreal, Canada, and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.chapelsistine.com or follow the exhibit on social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The exhibition is represented by Scott Pang and Laurence Leader at ICM Partners.

About SEE, Global Entertainment

The SEE™ Family of Companies represents the finest in themed entertainment. Working with major Hollywood studios, record companies, sports franchises and legendary individuals, SEE has become the one source for truly great, immersive entertainment. SEE is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years.

http://www.seeglobalentertainment.com

About Strategic Events

Strategic Events, led by Dallas mainstay Rafael Luna, is a minority-owned, full service logistical, outreach and events company with primary focus toward the emerging market communities. For more than two decades, Strategic Events had strategically targeted the Latino market through specialized marketing, events, activations and consumer programs on behalf of their clients. Specializations include large-scale festivals, trade shows and community outreach programs that make lasting impressions, build brand momentum, advance relationships and improve business. More information is available at www.strategiceventspr.com.

Media Contacts:

Dana Cobb

TrizCom PR

Office: 972-247-1369 Mobile: 972-955-9747

Dana@TrizCom.com

Katie Mudd

TrizCom PR

Office: 972-247-1369 Mobile: 214-676-4254

Katie@TrizCom.com





