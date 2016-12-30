2016 Uhuru Expedition Celebrates 55th Anniversary Of Tanzania’s Independence

Entertainment, Press Release / 2016 Uhuru Expedition Celebra... Browse > Home / 2016 Uhuru Expedition Celebra...

Moshi, Tanzania, 12/29/2016 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Tanzania, Africa –This month retired Chief of the Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces (TPDF) General George Waitara led a team of trekkers up Mount Kilimanjaro, including several key government officials, on the Uhuru Expedition to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Tanzania’s independence.

An experienced Kilimanjaro climber, General Waitara spoke at the flag ceremony before the expedition and emphasized the importance of cleaning, protecting, and conserving Mount Kilimanjaro. The theme for the historic expedition, which drew 36 climbers for a six-day trek through the renowned Marangu route, was “Maintaining Cleanliness and a Safe Environment on the ‘Crown of Africa’!“

The expedition was organized by Zara Tours, based in Moshi, Tanzania, and it drew several keynote speakers who echoed the importance of protecting Tanzania’s land from poachers and supporting domestic tourism and opportunities for Tanzania and its people. These key participants included Minister of Natural Resource and Tourism Prof. Jumanne Magembe; Director of Tanzania Tourist Board Devotha Mdachi; Director General of Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Allan Kijazi; Ambassador Charles Sanga; and Chief of Land Force Operation and Training General (Firstname??) Mwaseba.

“Mount Kilimanjaro can be seen from many countries but you can only climb Mount Kilimanjaro from its home in Tanzania,” explained Prof. Magembe during the flag ceremony. The Uhuru Expedition has become an annual event to mark Tanzania’s independence, and promote the nation’s environmental preservation and tourism.

On December 9, 1961, Tanganyika attained independence from Britain and became known as the country of Tanzania. To mark the occasion, the Uhuru Torch was lit on the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. The Uhuru Expedition has become a yearly event, welcoming climbers from all around the country to celebrate the day and its meaning for Tanzania.

About ZARA TOURS

