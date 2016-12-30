NFM Lending Opens New Location In Columbus, Ohio







Linthicum, MD, United States, 12/30/2016 /SubmitPressRelease123/

NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Columbus, Ohio, led by Sr. Vice President and Regional Manager for Ohio, Daniel Sa. The branch will focus its lending platform throughout Columbus and the surrounding area. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options.

“I am so honored and excited to announce that we are adding Daniel and his team to the NFM family,” said David Silverman, CEO of NFM Lending. “This is an absolute powerhouse of a team. Daniel has been absolutely exploding in Columbus and has a terrific team that is not only going to grow, but dominate the Columbus and surrounding markets. Daniel is a terrific leader and he cares deeply about his team, clients, and referral partners, and he works diligently and aggressively every day to improve the experience for everyone.”

Sa has over a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. He was named a 2016 Five-Star Mortgage Professional and says he looks forward to continuing to grow with NFM Lending.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the decision to join the NFM family,” said Sa. “The people and operations associated with NFM, along with the strategic plans we have for the future, will provide us with a significant advantage in this highly competitive industry. Our focus on being the best and not the biggest is a clear indication of our commitment to our clients’ best interests, and it provides a path of sustainable growth for our future.”

The branch is currently hiring qualified Loan Originators for full and part-time positions. The branch’s goal is to provide top-notch service, commitment, and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties. Visit the branch page to learn more: http://www.nfmlending.com/OH330.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Sa

Sr. Vice President of Retail

& Regional Manager for Ohio

Branch Manager

NMLS # 173224

Phone: 614- 369-4856

dsa@nfmlending.com

http://www.nfmlending.com/dsa



About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





Social Media Tags:NFM Lending, mortgage, lending, lender, Daniel Sa, David Silverman, Columbus, Ohio



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles