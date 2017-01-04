NFM Lending Named One Of 2017’s 50 Best Companies To Work For







NFM Lending is proud to announce that it was ranked one of the 50 Best Companies to Work For by Mortgage Executive Magazine. This is the fourth year in a row that NFM Lending has been honored with this accolade.

Mortgage Executive Magazine conducted an extensive online survey of more than 10,000 Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) from over 200 mortgage companies and banks. The survey was limited to licensed MLOs who were presently employed by the companies they were rating. The survey asked participants to rate the company’s culture, loan processing, underwriting, compensation, management, marketing, and technology. The winning selections were based on total MLO votes and average rating score.

“The number one driver of our company is culture,” said Jan Ozga, President of NFM Lending. “Many midsized and larger companies treat their employees as metrics to help achieve company goals. NFM prides itself on being a family with a common purpose, and we spend a significant amount of time and resources building a company culture that keeps the number one focus on the employee. Imagine this: our highest-ranking managers at NFM actually know all the employees by their names. As a result of making a concerted effort to know the people we work with, we have over 400 people watching our bottom line instead of just a few at the top.

If you want to build a successful company that will withstand the test of time and unpredictable market influences, then you need to start by building a great culture. All companies talk culture. Very few live it.”

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company has an open door policy which allows an open line of communication between management and staff. Employees are encouraged to voice their questions and concerns directly to management, so that they can be addressed promptly and correctly. In addition to a competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package, NFM Lending loan originators receive ongoing support and assistance from qualified support and operations staff, and opportunities for trips and giveaways.

In addition to this most recent award, NFM Lending has been recognized many times for its exceptional company culture. In 2016 alone, it was named one of The Baltimore Sun’s Top Work Places in the Baltimore Area for the fifth year in a row; one of the Washington Post’s Top Work Places in the Washington, D.C. area for the second year in a row; and a Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine for the second year in a row. NFM Lending is proud of each member of its team, and the work they do to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





