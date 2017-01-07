High Sales For The High Seas At The DFW Winter Boat Expo

Entertainment, Press Release / High Sales For The High Seas ... Browse > Home / High Sales For The High Seas ...

Recreational boat manufacturing is one of the few American-made industries: 95 percent of boats sold in the U.S. are made in the U.S. This all-American recreation will be taking center stage at Dallas Market Hall Feb. 3-12, 2017.

“Year after year, we can always depend on the DFW Boat Expo to pull our guests out of their winter doldrums with a reminder of the upcoming spring and summer boating months,” said Bron Beal, executive director of the DFW Boat Expo. “This year is especially great knowing how strong the industry has become and is predicted to stay.”

Texas is second in the nation for sales of new powerboat, engine, trailer and accessories. Sales in 2015 were $1.4 billion, up 8.2 percent from 2014.

As consumer confidence soars and manufacturers introduce products aimed at attracting younger boaters, sales of new powerboats are expected to increase between 6 and 7 percent this year. This trend represents some of recreational boating’s healthiest gains in nearly a decade, according to The National Marine Manufacturers Association, who represents the nation’s recreational boat, engine and marine accessory manufacturers. In addition to unit sales of new boats, recreational boating industry dollar sales are expected to rise between 10 to 11 percent from $8.4 billion.

“Boat dealers are taking advantage of the strength of the current industry and are gearing up for a busy winter season by offering some of the best deals on the newest models as well as the remaining 2016 models, especially on-site at the 2017 DFW Winter Boat Expo at Market Hall next month,” Beal added. “The Expo will also unveil some of the boating industry’s latest innovations. Boating is an affordable, family-friendly recreational activity, and the winter boat show is the best time of year to buy as shoppers have the chance to compare different boats, and different dealers, in one location.”

The DFW Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall, the largest boating event in North Texas, has over 650 all new 2017 boat and watercraft models on display and available for purchase from more than 20 North Texas boat dealers. In addition to the display of boats big and small, nearly 150 different vendors will have booths with great deals on boards, skis and tubes, and information on private lessons and camps.

The DFW Boat Expo is presented by the United Boat Dealers of North Texas. For more information about the expo, go to www.dallasboatexpo.com. Connect on Facebook – www.facebook.com/dfwboatexpo and Twitter – @dfwboatexpo.

Boating Brands Represented

Bennington, Regal, Yamaha, South Bay, Four Winns, Triton, Glastron, Blue Wave, Berkshire Pontoons, Xpress Boats, Sea Hunt, Xcursion, Cobalt Boats, Starcraft, Supra, Moomba, Chaparral, Cruisers Yachts, G3 Boats, Southwind, Skeeter, Nautic Star, Rinker, Hurricane, Sweetwater/Godfrey, Aqua Patio, San Pan, Polar Craft, Malibu, Axis, Correct Craft/Nautique, Legend Boats, Sportsman, Sun Chaser, Avalon, Caravelle, Epic, Clearwater, Veranda, Supreme, Sylvan, Monterey, Crest, Sea Fox, Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Harris Flote Bote, Bayliner, Meridian, Grady White, and more.

About The United Boat Dealers of North Texas

The United Boat Dealers of North Texas produces boat shows to support the boating and marine industry in the greater North Texas area; bring together people with a common interest in boating; promote, further and encourage boating through education and outreach programs; and provide exhibitors with a fair and equal opportunity to conduct business with the general public.

