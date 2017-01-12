NKCCA & NKU Announce Cheer Camp & 26th Annual Competition

Entertainment, Press Release / NKCCA & NKU Announce Che... Browse > Home / NKCCA & NKU Announce Che...

The Northern Kentucky Cheer & Dance Coaches Association, Inc (NKCCA) announces this year’s competition will take place Saturday, January 28, 2017 at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University (NKU). In addition to the 26th Annual Cheerleading and Dance Competition, the NKCCA has partnered with NKU Cheer to offer a Cheerleading Camp. The camp will take place prior to the competition for anyone interested 5yrs and older. In addition to the camp, the association recently announced an executive sponsorship with St. Elizabeth HealthCare.

The competition is expected to host nearly 100 local teams from Kentucky & Ohio encompassing over 1000 athletes. Proceeds from the competition are awarded in college scholarships based on academic performance, athletic ability, financial need, and essay submission. Previously, the NKCCA has awarded nearly a quarter of a MILLION DOLLARS in college scholarships! Admission at the door is $10.

The camp is open to anyone 5 years of age and older. Pre-register and pay by 1/20 for $35 or $40 up until 1/28. Campers receive a free t-shirt, free admission into the NKCCA competition, and the opportunity to perform at the NKCCA competition!

To register to compete, to attend the camp, become a sponsor, be a vendor, or provide a donation to support scholarships, visit the website at nkycheer.com or contact the NKCCA Director, Gayle Trame via email at nkcca92@gmail.com

About the NKCCA: The Northern Kentucky Cheerleading Coaches Association, Inc. (NKCCA), is a local Non-Profit Organization founded in 1992 by area coaches with the goal of fostering the growth of cheerleading & dance in the Northern Kentucky area with the mission to increase safety through training, education, and financial support. With the mission of promoting life-long skills through cheerleading, dance, and academics, ALL profits are given back to athletes by awarding college scholarships. Celebrating 26 years, the organization has grown to an 11 member Board of Directors, 27 Member Youth Board, and the largest locally hosted and attended annual competition!





