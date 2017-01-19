New Year Savings On Special Zara Trekking And Safari Packages

Entertainment, Press Release / New Year Savings On Special Z... Browse > Home / New Year Savings On Special Z...

TANZANIA, AFRICA–Zara Tours announces special packages, extra discounts, and new adventures for travelers who are ready to start planning trips to Tanzania. New year, new opportunities — the touring company has it easier and more affordable than ever to make this year one to remember.

In honor of Zara Tours’ 30th anniversary, travelers are also being offered a special discount of $100 USD off any tour that is confirmed by February 28th to take place any time between now and December 2018. This includes treks up Mount Kilimanjaro as well as safaris across Tanzania’s many protected wildlife zones.

Adventurer couples can plan a truly romantic Valentine’s Day getaway with a special $100 USD discount on any trip confirmed by January 31. From the beaches of Zanzibar to the heights of Kilimanjaro, there is a tour to match every couple’s style for the perfect trip away.

The annual wildebeest calving season will take place once again this February and March, and Zara Tours has organized a special safari just for those ready to witness this memorable time for themselves. Visitors should plan to sign up soon, as this is one of the company’s most remarkable events, drawing people from all over the world.

Early bookings are available for these adventures and more; don’t wait to plan your trip and enjoy your savings. For more information about Zara Tours, contact: zara@zaratours.com

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is currently the No. 1 Kilimanjaro outfitter in Tanzania and one of the largest safari operators in the country. Proud to be known as one of the best operators in the region with a reputation for providing an exceptional, unforgettable and safe experience, ZARA TOURS owns and operates two hotels and four tented camps, has 88 safari and climbing expert guides who speak English, German and Spanish, and a fleet of fully-equipped vehicles that take tourists on safari adventures or treks up Mount Kilimanjaro. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, Maasai women’s groups, and more.





