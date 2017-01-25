reSAWN’s CHARRED shou sugi ban Captures Craftsmen Aesthetic In Commonwealth Joe







With an origin story that includes a mother and son coffee roasting team, Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters has opened its first permanent location at the former home of “Arlington’s Original Coffee House.” The four childhood friends who make up the ownership group bought the “Java Shack” from owner Dale Roberts in 2015, and were named the D.C. metropolitan’s “Best Coffee Shop” by Washington City Paper in 2016. On the same block as The Bartlett in Arlington, VA, Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters has become the go-to spot in the Greater Washington, D.C. area for a jolt of energy.

“…we aim to deliver powerful experiences built around a cup of coffee,” co-owner and CEO Robert Peck said about the flagship location, “and to provide an environment that makes you feel at home and gives you a sense of place.” Included in the home-like atmosphere of the shop is a select mix of reSAWN TIMBER co.’s CHARRED shou sugi ban products.

Working with local architecture and design team, CORE, Commonwealth Joe’s wall was cladded with reSAWN’s TORA, SORA, HADAKA, TAIYO, KURO, and HAI shou sugi ban products. From reSAWN’s CHARRED collection, the wall cladding, which sits behind the main counter, ranges from the lightest shou sugi ban product (SORA ) to the darkest (HAI), and is a major part of the design aesthetic that, “…took inspiration from craftsman style.”

With deep roots in the local D.C. and Virginia coffee scene, the ownership team opened the first brick and mortar Commonwealth Joe as a way to “…breathe life into an ancient craft, and make amazing coffee approachable.” The coffee shop opened to the public on October 10th, 2016, and has adopted a mantra via Twitter: #LiveFastBrewSlow

reSAWN’s CHARRED shou sugi ban collection features cypress burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. CHARRED shou sugi ban can be used as exterior siding or interior wall cladding, and is available in either select or #2 common grade. The higher the grade, the higher the wood is expected to perform, especially in exterior applications. reSAWN’s cypress is sourced from the southern United States.

CORE is a multi-disciplinary architecture and design firm founded in 1991. They apply a collaborative design process to a wide range of environments and building types. From chef-driven restaurants to hotel lobbies, and from libraries to mixed-use developments and corporate office buildings they work with their clients to create design solutions that strengthen their businesses.





