David Silverman Named One Of 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives







Linthicum, MD, United States, 01/27/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

NFM Lending is proud to announce David Silverman, CEO, has been named one of the 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine for 2016.

Each year, Mortgage Executive Magazine recognizes mortgage executives that have built their companies and serve their clients and employees through service, dedication, and hard work. The winning executives were asked to provide their insights on the most significant opportunities and challenges in the mortgage industry today.

“The biggest challenge is managing the cost to produce, while growing your company and still delivering ‘wow’ service,” said Silverman. “The biggest opportunities depend on your model, but we can all benefit from improved efficiencies in the loan process through automation, and utilizing new technologies to change the way steps in the process flow through the system.”

This is the fourth year in a row that Silverman has received this award.

“Thank you to Mortgage Executive Magazine for including me on this list,” said Silverman. “I am honored to be included with a group that is so focused on making a difference in the industry for our customers, employees, referral partners, and communities.”

NFM Lending has prospered under Silverman’s leadership, and continues to receive national recognition. In 2016 alone, it was named one of the 50 Best Companies to Work For by Mortgage Executive Magazine; one of The Baltimore Sun’s Top Work Places in the Baltimore Area for the fifth year in a row; one of the Washington Post’s Top Work Places in the Washington, D.C. area for the second year in a row; and a Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine for the second year in a row. NFM Lending is proud of each member of its team, and the work they do to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





Social Media Tags:NFM Lending, David Silverman, Mortgage Executive Magazine, 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America, mortgage, awards



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles