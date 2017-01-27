Mastria Auto Group Expands With Acquisition Of Greico Kia Of Raynham

Automotive, Business, Press Release / Mastria Auto Group Expands Wi... Browse > Home / Mastria Auto Group Expands Wi...

The Raynham-based Mastria Auto Group announced today that it has acquired Greico Kia of Raynham, and is celebrating the addition of a sixth car dealership to its long-standing family-owned business. With the terms of the sale finalized on Jan. 19, the newly rebranded Mastria Kia is officially open for business at 1555 New State Highway in Raynham, Mass. Customers can presently shop and test-drive the full new Kia lineup and work with an expert sales team while Mastria constructs a brand-new facility in the same location. Customers can also visit Mastria Kia right now for professional Kia service and repairs, and can take advantage of our newly extended service hours. Upon completion, the state-of-the-art Kia showroom and service center will join its sister Mastria dealerships on the Raynham Auto Mile.

The newly minted Mastria Kia is the second addition to the Mastria Auto Group in two years, following the opening of Mastria Volkswagen in 2015. Thanks to this latest purchase, the Mastria Auto Group can offer customers a total of six car dealerships that specialize in eight automotive brands. With Route 44 in Raynham serving as the location for Mastria Buick GMC, Mastria Cadillac, Mastria Mazda, Mastria Nissan, Mastria Subaru, Mastria Volkswagen and now Mastria Kia, the Mastria Auto Group has become a one-stop-shop for drivers on the South Shore.

“We’re thrilled to offer our loyal customers an exciting new option,” said Ruddy Brito, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Mastria Auto Group. “Mastria Kia gives us the opportunity to present a new vehicle lineup that celebrates world-class design and engineering to drivers right here on the South Shore, and it gives the Mastria family of dealerships the unique opportunity to expand our efforts within the Raynham community.”

More than 60 years of leadership in the automotive industry has prepared the Mastria team well for the challenge of transforming an older business into a new, thriving dealership. Rick Mastria, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mastria Auto Group, is a third-generation automotive dealer who operates under his father’s golden rule of business: treat every customer the way they would want to be treated. Mastria’s success over the years has allowed him to grow a simple Buick dealership into a six-dealership auto group, providing customers with the ideal combination of a vast inventory and award-winning customer service.

About Mastria Auto Group:

Serving Massachusetts drivers for more than 60 years, the Mastria Auto Group has fueled its growth with a dedication to customer satisfaction, working to ensure that its buyers remain customers for life. With more than 1,000 new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from at its six locations, the automotive group strives to stock the right ride for each customer’s needs. Every new-vehicle purchase is also backed by Mastria’s Tires For Life Program, which covers the cost of tires for the entirety of ownership. To learn more about Mastria Auto Group and its dealership locations, visit www.mastria.com or like the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MastriaAutoGroup





