North America Winery Count Is Now 9,872

North American wineries grew in number to 9,872 as 2017 began, an increase of 5% from a year ago, according to data compiled for the new 2017 Directory & Buyer’s Guide from Wines & Vines magazine. U.S. wineries totaled 9,091; the Canadian total was 692, and the Mexico count was 89.

California remained dominant among the 50 states with 4,202 wineries, or 46% of U.S. wineries, followed by Washington with 747 wineries and Oregon a close third with 713. British Columbia led Canadian provinces with 309 wineries followed by Ontario with 236.

The growth rate of wineries during 2016 was a fraction of a percent slower than the previous year but matched the 5% growth in revenue for consumer purchases of U.S. produced or bottled wines that continued to outpace the U.S. economy.

Wines & Vines counts both bonded wineries that have brick-and-mortar facilities of their own and virtual wineries that use others’ premises to produce their brands. The data is collected through proprietary research aided by communication with wineries every year.

Wines Vines Analytics, the magazine’s market-research team, segments U.S. wineries by their size. The number of large wineries (producing more than 500,000 cases annually) remained steady at 65. This concentrated segment of large wineries produces more than 81% of domestic wine. The medium category increased slightly to 261 wineries, producing about 10% of domestic wine. Ninety-four percent of U.S. wineries are small or very limited production, producing fewer than 50,000 cases a year each.

California gained the most net wineries (148) after subtracting the number of those that went out of business from the number that opened.

Texas gained the second-highest number of net wineries and had by far the largest percentage gain in winery count, increasing by 59 wineries, or 26%. It was the only major winery state to grow by double digits. This bumped Texas up to No. 5 among the top 10 states, moving Virginia down to No. 6. Texas now has 287 bonded and virtual wineries.

Ohio had the second-highest growth rate in the top 10 and added 13 wineries for a total of 194. Every state in the union has working wineries, though Alaska, Hawaii and Mississippi have only four each. Bonded U.S. wineries grew to 7,367, while virtual wineries (those that produce their wine at host facilities) increased to 1,724.

Winery counts and listings are just two sections among 17 included in the Directory & Buyer’s Guide. The numbers were released in advance of the wine industry’s biggest annual gathering this week in Sacramento, the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium.

TOP WINERY COUNTS BY STATE OR PROVINCE Rank United States Wineries 1 California 4,202 2 Washington 747 3 Oregon 713 4 New York 385 5 Texas 287 6 Virginia 269 7 Pennsylvania 229 8 Ohio 194 9 Michigan 156 10 North Carolina 142 Rank Canada Wineries 1 British Columbia 309 2 Ontario 236 3 Quebec 95





