NFM Lending Salutes Lea Everette

NFM Lending is pleased to honor Lea Everette as the NFM Salute for February 2017.

Everette is a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. She is an F-22 Avionics Systems Maintainer at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, VA, and has been a member of the Air Force for nine years. She is a wife and a mother to four daughters and two dogs, and has traveled everywhere from California to Japan during her service.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to maintain this 5th Generation Weapons system and serve my country,” said Everette.

Everette was nominated by her father, Grafton Davis.

“Lea has always strived to do her best, and she has always been a high achiever,” said Davis. “In elementary school, she was one of a few students chosen to attend Space Camp in Florida. I think that was when she decided on an AERO career. But rather than select a NASA career, she decided to join the Air Force and ROTC. She was at the top of her class in leadership school, and before graduation from high school she signed up for the U.S. Air Force (USAF). And it’s been the USAF since. She also is involved with an organization that helps Veterans upon return. She loves ocean fishing too, and has caught some real trophy-size fish!”

NFM Salutes is an initiative in which one military member or Veteran is chosen each month to be honored as the “Salute of the Month.” Salutes are chosen from nominations on the NFM Salute website, www.nfmsalute.com. The “Salute of the Month” will be featured on the website with a brief biography and information about his or her service, and NFM Lending will make a $2,500 donation to a military or Veteran non-profit in the Salute’s name. Everette chose the Gary Sinise Foundation to receive this month’s donation.

Selected NFM Salutes may choose from one of the following four non-profits: Platoon 22, AnySoldier, Soldier’s Wish, and the Gary Sinise Foundation. NFM looks forward to the opportunity to continue to honor military and Veterans through the NFM Salute initiative.

