Drug & Alcohol Detox NJ Presents Clinical Application Of Pharmacogenetic Testing

Serenity at Summit New England, a part of the Summit Behavioral Health continuum, opened in November 2015 to provide detoxification and residential substance abuse treatment services to the New England and Northeast Communities. As of January 2017 Serenity will have treated close to 1000 patients. One of the key factors that sets this addiction treatment center apart is the utilization of genetic testing to treat co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders.

“Nine million adults in the United States have co-occurring disorders. Additionally, more than 65% of those with a substance use disorder also have a co-occurring mental health disorder. Successful addiction treatment must be multidisciplinary and encompass both the mental health and substance use disorders, explains Patricia Allen DNP MSN PMHNP-BC Executive Director of Nursing Services at Summit Behavioral Health.

Patricia Allen will be presenting this topic at Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth Hitchcock Keene on Tuesday, January 31 at 11:00am to nurses, clinicians and social workers. The goal is to educate providers on how to identify best practices that support engagement and recovery for those suffering from the disease of addiction. Participants of this presentation will learn how to review the genetic test and will be given techniques on how to utilize this data in counseling their patients and in forming continuing care plans. This presentation will use case studies which demonstrate the clinical value of pharmacogenetic testing, its impact on clinical outcomes for clients with co-occurring disorders, and reduces the stigma that is a barrier to treatment.

Summit Behavioral Health believes clients with co-occurring disorders benefit from client-centered care that offers personalized treatment. The benefits of pharmacogenetics testing are evident in clients’ engagement and response to treatment. Patricia recently presented this topic at Holy Family Hospital at Merrimack in Haverhill, MA with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Summit Behavioral Health offers intensive outpatient, partial care, medical detox and residential programs for substance abuse treatment that is tailored to each individual’s needs. By blending some of the best clinical practices and evidence-based strategies available, Summit Behavioral Health’s programs treat both addiction and its underlying causes.

Summit Behavioral Health provides a solid foundation for recovery and improves the overall quality of life for individuals with substance abuse disorders and related mental health problems using an integrative treatment approach.

