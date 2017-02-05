Addiction Treatment Experts Discuss 5 Stressors That Lead To Drug Abuse







According to a “Stress in America1” report published by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Millennial generation is the most stressed out, closely followed by those in Generation X, report the addiction treatment experts at Summit Behavioral Health.

One of the leading causes of stress for young adults? Money. Specifically, worries about not having enough to make ends meet.

The report shines an important spotlight on the causes of stress. After all, most people don’t naturally feel stressed out. Rather, external factors produce anxiety, which leads to stress. Unfortunately, too much stress can cause people to turn to self-medicating, such as prescription and illegal drug use.

Money is a major source of stress for many people regardless of age, but there are also several other factors that can make life stressful. Here are five of the most common.

Finances

Most people worry about money at some point in their lives. The cost of living continues to rise, but incomes have remained flat for the past several years, with some industries hit much harder than others.

In some cases, simply creating a manageable household budget can alleviate money woes. In other situations, cutting unnecessary expenses can free up income and ease financial burdens.

Relationship Problems

Whether you have just gone through a divorce or you’re the parent of a moody teenager, many different kinds of relationships can result in stress. Families play an important role in most people’s lives. This is why it’s so important for family members to be supportive when a loved one is struggling with drug abuse.

Health Concerns

Money also factors prominently in worries about health. The APA points out that one in five Americans say they have skipped a doctor’s appointment or thought about skipping because they worried they couldn’t afford the bill.

Job Performance

Most areas of your life are tied to your career. If your livelihood is threatened by a difficult boss or impossible expectations at work, everything else in your life can suffer as a result.

In some cases, making a job change or even a career move can be a big help when it comes to cutting stress from your life.

Major Life Changes

Recently married? Just moved into a new home? Heading off to college? Nearing retirement? These all qualify as major life changes, and they can also produce spikes in stress. The fear of the unknown is a powerful source of anxiety for people at any age. Fortunately, weathering big changes tends to become easier as you age and take on new experiences.

Everyone experiences stress. However, if the stress in your life has caused you to turn to drugs, it’s important to get help as soon as possible.

If you would like to learn more about your addiction treatment options, call the substance abuse treatment physicians and professionals at Summit Behavioral Health today.

Footnotes:

1 Stress in America- http://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/stress/2014/stress-report.pdf

Media Contact HQ

Rene William

(908) 364-5755





