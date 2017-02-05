Introducing When Your Heart Belongs To An Addict: A Healing Perspective







For each of the 24.1 million* people in the U.S. who suffer from substance abuse addiction, there are at least four people who love them. This means 120.5 million people including parents; siblings; relatives; friends; boyfriends, girlfriends; children; spouses; teachers and co-workers—suffer from the effects of drug addiction in the U.S.

Author Cyndee Rae Lutz has experienced the pain and powerlessness of watching someone she loved, get lost in addiction. In her new book When Your Heart Belongs to an Addict: a Healing Perspective (Flip the Hippo Publishing, February 2017), Lutz shows how her struggles with an addicted son have taught her about the addictions and afflictions we all confront—about individual frailties and the various ways we try to manage the unmanageable.

“This twisted form of love undermines what we so desperately wish to achieve and makes us lose our own way,” says Lutz, “but we are more powerful and more worthwhile than our addicted loved ones would have us believe.”

Lutz weaves the painful account of her son’s drug addiction with the healing strategies and spiritual wisdom that transformed her life—and can transform others, whether they’re facing a crisis or wanting to change direction. Her fusion of powerful ideas, concrete steps, and pertinent examples results in a book that both liberates and empowers the often-beleaguered family member or friend to reclaim their life. And this just might be the best thing they can do for their loved one. Often, when they get better, their loved one gets better too.

To learn more about When Your Heart Belongs to an Addict, or Cyndee Rae Lutz, visit http://www.cyndeeraelutz.com.

About Cyndee Rae Lutz

Cyndee Rae Lutz’s formal education includes holding CPA, securities, and insurance licenses; a BS in Business; and an MBA in Finance and Accounting. She is a Registered Yoga Teacher, and sponsors others in a 12-step program for those whose loved ones are battling or recovering from addiction. She is also a member of the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and the Denver Women’s Press Club. In her free time, Lutz logs miles upon miles in her walking shoes and practices yoga and meditation. A lifelong learner, she is open to all she hasn’t yet imagined. She is married and lives with her husband and two dogs in Centennial, Colorado.

*SAMHSA NSDUH 2014 Figures (Combining Alcohol Use Disorder & Illicit Drug Use Disorder figures for ages 12 and older.

https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/NSDUH-FRR1-2014/NSDUH-FRR1-2014.pd

