Can You Still Have Fun Without Alcohol? New Jersey Alcohol Rehab Center

New Jersey Alcohol Rehab Center Weighs in on Addiction: Many people enjoy alcohol in moderation. An occasional drink can make people feel less inhibited and a bit more relaxed, which is why alcohol is so often served at parties, dinners, and get-togethers, states Summit Behavioral Health a New Jersey a lcohol rehab center. However, there is a big difference between social drinking and problem drinking. Too much alcohol can cause significant changes in the chemicals in the brain, leading to dangerous impairment. Prolonged alcohol abuse can also damage internal organs and cause life-threatening damage to the liver.

For people with alcohol abuse disorder, even a single drink can lead to a relapse. For this reason, part of lasting recovery for most people is total abstinence from drinking. This may lead some people to question whether it’s possible to truly let themselves go and enjoy a good party or gathering with friends or co-workers.

The good news is that sobriety doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to your social life. On the contrary, many people who have overcome alcohol addiction say that giving up alcohol has allowed them to truly enjoy being social for the first time in years. Others find new hobbies. Here are three ways that maintaining your sobriety can improve your life.

Making Room for New Interests

If drinking was a major part of your life, finding something new to explore can help fill the void of giving up social or recreational drinking. For example, you may discover you love working out. For other people, giving up alcohol means finding the freedom and the time to devote themselves more fully to a hobby or interest. Whether you take up painting, biking, or tending a garden, channel your energy into something positive and productive.

Meeting New People

When you’re mired in addiction, it can feel like you’re the only person in the world struggling with dependency. Getting sober often means discovering that there are many other people who have overcome similar struggles. Finding this common ground can open you up to a whole new set of friends with a variety of interests.

Enjoying Every Moment

Much has been said about the so-called smartphone epidemic in the U.S. In fact, “smartphone addiction2” is a real problem that has been identified by addiction specialists as a major health hazard. Part of the problem is that looking at the world through a screen often means missing out on many aspects of an experience. For example, if you spend most of a rock concert taking video of the performance, you probably miss out on the emotions expressed by the singer and the nuances of the songs.

Drinking has a lot more in common with smartphone use than you might think. Like seeing the world through a screen, drinking forces you to view everything through a less of impairment. Your senses are blunted, and your memories usually end up foggy.

When you’re sober, you can truly enjoy every moment of an experience, whether it’s a birthday party, a concert with friends, or dinner with people you care about.

How Did Getting Sober Improve Your Life?

How has sobriety changed your life for the better? Let us know by tweeting us @SummitBH.

