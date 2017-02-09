What Office Managers Can Do to Maintain Their Air Quality

Health News, Press Release / What Office Managers Can Do t... Browse > Home / What Office Managers Can Do t...

An office manager has a variety of different responsibilities. Making sure that the building you are in charge of runs like a well-oiled machine is essential. There are a number of things you will have to maintain to keep a commercial building free of repair and issues. Air quality should be one of the top priorities you have as an office manager. Without quality air, the people in your office space will have a variety of breathing and other health problems.

Taking the time to find out more about what causes bad air quality and how to address these problems is essential. The more you are able to find out about the filtration systems in place in an office building, the easier you will find it to stay on top of any issues that may arise. According to the team at Camfil, “Many new technologies have been employed in the effort to improve the quality and performance of air filters, and in some cases to reduce their cost.” Finding out about the various filters and what is the best fit for your office space is a great way to put the right solutions in place.

Knowing the Causes of Bad Air Quality is Important

Priority number one when trying to keep the air quality in your office good is finding out what causes the indoor air to become polluted. If you do not know what type of pollutants you are facing, you will find it very hard to put the right filtration products in place. Below are some of the most common causes of air pollution:

Dealing with Biological Contaminants- Dealing with excessive concentrations of things like bacteria or even mold can lead to the air quality in your office space suffering. An estimated 15 million Americans have allergies that can be worsened by the exposure to these types of substances. Things like inadequate maintenance or even unaddressed water leaks can cause biological contaminants to form and become airborne.

Chemical Pollutants Are More Common Than You Think- Things like tobacco smoke or even the emissions for certain types of equipment can cause air pollution. Also, if certain types of cleaning chemicals are spilled and not cleaned up properly, you may start to notice the air quality in your office space declining.

Particle Pollution- Whether solid or liquid, certain types of particles can wreak havoc on your air quality. Dust, dirt and pollen are some of the most common types of particle pollution you will face. These particles will usually cause allergic reactions and may lead to a variety of respiratory issues.

Getting familiar with these types of pollutants is essential if you want to keep the air supply in your office space in good shape.

How Can You Make Sure the Air Quality in Your Office Space is Pollutant-Free?

You may be wondering what you can do to keep the previously mentioned pollutants out of your office’s air supply. Read below to find out what you need to do to address air quality issues.

Avoid blocking the vent and grilles of your air vents.

Make sure no one is smoking cigarettes in or near entrances to the building.

Dispose of garbage immediately.

Encourage proper food storage.

Avoid using harsh chemicals to clean the office.

Act quickly when indoor air quality issues are noticed.

By following these guidelines, you will be able to limit the exposure you and the people in your office space have to air pollutants. Keeping a watchful eye on the air filters in place in your building is also important.

Things to Pay Attention to When Trying to Maintain the Quality of Your Indoor Air Supply

Knowing what to inspect and change on a regular basis is essential for office managers on a mission to improve indoor air quality.

The Air Filters Being Used- The main thing you need to be concerned with is what type of air filters are being used in your building. Cheaper and poorly made air filters will usually lead to allergens and other pollutants entering your air supply. You need to make sure the air filters you are using have a high Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) rating, MERV 13 is recommended for office spaces.

Changing the Filters Regularly- Another very important thing you need to do when trying to maintain a high-quality indoor air supply for your office space is changing the filters on a regular basis. Your air filter manufacturer can provide filter change guidance as different filters have different performance characteristics.

If you are in need of help with the air filtration system in your office building, then call on the professionals at Camfil. We will be able to give you the guidance needed to put the proper filtration systems in place.

