Camfil awards Mount Royal University the exclusive Energy Cost Index (ECI) Award







Toronto, ON, Canada, 02/15/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Camfil, the leading global manufacturer of air filtration products awards Mount Royal University with the prestigious 5-Star (ECI) Energy Award. MRU qualified for this award by demonstrating their continued commitment to saving energy while providing quality indoor air throughout their institution. MRU selection of air filters have the 5-Star Energy Cost Index (ECI) rating placing the company in the top 20% of customers worldwide that have chosen to make a difference in energy usage globally.

Presented by Camfil, the award recognizes facilities that conserve our natural resources and put their employees, visitors and customers first when improved indoor air quality is considered. In the average commercial building, 50% of the energy bill is for the HVAC system — 30% of which is directly related to the air filtration. The selection of 5-Star premium air filtration products can reduce a building’s HVAC energy costs by 20%, its installation costs by 50%, and its disposal costs by 70% — all while boosting indoor air quality.

After five months, MRU reports significant savings in their facility’s energy, waste and labor, and now proudly displays the award at their institution.

The world leader in air filtration systems, Camfil provides clean air solutions for hospitals, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies. We provide the tools to achieve sustainability, maintain high air quality, and reduce airborne infections — all while lowering total cost of ownership. Camfil customers go green without ever sacrificing performance.

http://www.camfil.ca/





Social Media Tags:air cleaners, filtration, enegy cost savings, sustainability, corporate responsibility, camfil canada, mount royal university



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles