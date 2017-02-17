Sweating Your Way To Sobriety: How Exercise Helps With Addiction Treatment







We all know that exercise can boost emotional as well as physical health. Getting moving is a priority for most people, and nearly everyone wouldn’t mind shedding a few pounds or simply toning up, but many don’t realize the positive impact on addiction treatment. What you may not realize is just how important exercise is for keeping your mind and body in optimal condition. In fact, even moderate exercise can dramatically change the chemical composition in your brain, causing you to experience natural highs that make you feel happier and more productive. Focusing on your physical well-being can also help take your mind off the temptation to indulge in drugs or alcohol.

Furthermore, research1 shows that regular exercise can help restore the brain’s chemical balance after drug or alcohol abuse. Many drug and alcohol treatment centers even incorporate an exercise regimen into their treatment programs.

If you’re just starting out with an exercise plan, here are several exercises that can help you ease into a healthier lifestyle.

Easy on the joints, yoga is a gentle yet powerful form of exercise that incorporates both the body and the mind. Many people also use it as a form of meditation that quiets the thoughts and improves overall mood.

Taking in a hike can also allow you to take in nature. Walking is generally easier on the body than running or jogging, and you don’t even need any special equipment to do it. Just lace up a pair of comfortable sneakers and head out the door. Several smartphone apps even allow you to track your hikes so you can see your progress and how far you’ve gone.

You don’t have to be a bodybuilder to benefit from weight lifting. Much has been written about the benefits of strength training for both genders and people in all age groups. In fact, even exercises using nothing more than your own body weight can help you build lean muscle that improves your posture and overall physique. Strengthening your core can also alleviate back pain and arthritis. Biking lets you hit the road without getting behind the wheel, which is usually a much less stressful way to get from point A to point B. It’s also an activity you can use to cut down on fuel costs, parking tickets, and hefty parking garage fees if you live in an urban area with a lot of traffic.

If you're curious to learn more about the addiction treatment options available at Summit Behavioral Health, get in touch with our substance abuse treatment physicians and professionals today. We offer both outpatient and residential treatment programs for drug, alcohol, prescription drug, and co-occurring disorders.

Footnotes:

1 Research http://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/regular-exercise-changes-brain-improve-memory-thinking-skills-201404097110

source: https://www.summitbehavioralhealth.com/blog/sweating-way-sobriety-exercise-helps-addiction-treatment/



