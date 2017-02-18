Zara Tours Invites Visitors To Experience The Maasai Culture With Special Tour

Entertainment, Press Release / Zara Tours Invites Visitors T... Browse > Home / Zara Tours Invites Visitors T...

Moshi, Tanzania, 02/17/2017

Zara Tours is now offering a special sightseeing tour that gives tourists a unique experience and insight into the culture of the native Maasai people. This safari gives visitors a chance to truly learn more about the rich heritage of Tanzania, in addition to enjoying the wildlife and landscapes of safaris in Tanzania.

On The Beauty of Africa Safari with Maasai, visitors will be guided through national parks, stay in comfortable accommodations, and travel through many different environments while interacting closely with the people of Tanzania themselves. After taking in breathtaking views of lion prides, herds of antelope, and groups of acrobatic black-and-white colobus monkeys, travelers will get to immerse themselves in the Maasai lifestyle. Watch a spear-throwing competition, take a guided nature walk to find herbs and medicinal plants used by the Maasai people, and enjoy a festive Maasai dinner.

For a truly hands-on experience, select guests can spend an entire day living like the Maasai, partaking in their traditions and learning about the deeper meaning of Maasai life.

Tourists looking for more than just the typical safari experience should consider this a unique opportunity to get closer to the rich Tanzanian culture and the real-life realities of the Maasai people.

For more information about Zara Tours, contact: zara@zaratours.com

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is currently the No. 1 Kilimanjaro outfitter in Tanzania and one of the largest safari operators in the country. Proud to be known as one of the best operators in the region with a reputation for providing an exceptional, unforgettable and safe experience, ZARA TOURS owns and operates two hotels and four tented camps, has 88 safari and climbing expert guides who speak English, German and Spanish, and a fleet of fully-equipped vehicles that take tourists on safari adventures or treks up Mount Kilimanjaro. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, Maasai women’s group, and more.





