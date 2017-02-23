How to Prevent Lackluster Air Quality in Your Commercial Space







As a business owner, you will have to do all you can to ensure your customers and employees stay safe. Air pollution is something you probably don’t think about on a regular basis. Neglecting to consider the quality of the air in your commercial building can cause serious health issues for anyone who breathes in this air. There are a variety of things that can lead to the air in a commercial space being polluted. It is your job to work with professionals in the air purification industry to figure out what can be done to keep the quality of the oxygen in your building at peak condition.

If your business works with chemicals in confined quarters, then the quality of the air in your workspace can be compromised. Even something as simple as not changing out the air filter for your commercial HVAC system can lead to pollen and other allergens making their way into your air supply. Read below to find out about air pollution, what causes it and what you can do to reduce the amount of harmful allergens and chemicals in the air supply at your place of business.

Symptoms You May Notice When Dealing with Air Pollution

The main thing you need to be concerned with when trying to combat air pollution is the warning signs indicating there is a problem. By learning these warning signs, you will be able to take action when a problem is discovered. Below are some of the symptoms you may notice when an air pollution problem is brewing in your commercial building.

Constant wheezing

Repeated sneezing

Frequents congestion issues

Extreme fatigue

Watery or dry eyes

Itching skin

The fact is that the human body needs quality oxygen to operate as intended. Rather than ignoring these types of warning signs, you will need to figure out what needs to happen to rid the air supply in your commercial business of pollutants.

Air Pollutants Are a Lot More Common Than You Think

Among the biggest mistakes most people make when it comes to air pollution is thinking their business is immune to air quality problems. Most people have this idea that air pollution is reserved for large cities covered in smog. The fact of the matter is many of the products used by a small business on a regular day contain a variety of pollutants. There are a number of common products and substances that can cause air pollution like:

Chemicals used to clean a commercial building

Various types of mold

Air fresheners

Perfumes and deodorants

Pest control chemicals

Asbestos and formaldehyde

Bacteria and viruses

As you can see, the substances that can cause air pollution are a lot more common than you think. Reducing or eliminating these products or substances from your workplace is the first step in reducing the chance of air pollution.

How to Keep the Air in Your Building Clean

Now that you know the hazards that exist in regards to air pollution, you are ready to learn about how to combat these air quality problems. The first line of defense you have when trying to fight air pollution are the various air filters you have in place. As the professionals at Camfil say, “Air filters are physically simple but technically complex devices.” Here is some information about a few of the different types of air filters and the benefits they can offer.

HEPA Filters- Among the most common and effective type of air filter out there is the High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter. These types of filters are designed remove more than 99% of the pollen, mold and bacteria that make their way into a building’s air supply. There are also ULPA (Ultra Low Penetration Air) filters on the market designed to remove 99.9995% of the pollutants that make their way into the air supply in a building.

HVAC Filters- T hese are filters that have particle removal efficiencies consistent with guidelines as published by the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). They can be very effective at removing common dusts, molds, bacteria, allergens and other contaminants that present health hazards to building occupants.

Carbon Filters- If your company deals with a lot of harmful gases and aerosol pollutants, then a carbon filter is what you need. Generally, these types of filters are added in with the HVAC filters to enhance the effectiveness they have. Trying to use these types of filters to remove particle type pollutants will be ineffective, which is why using them in conjunction with other types of filters is wise.

If you are in need of quality air filters for your business, then call on the team at Camfil for help. When contacting us, you will be able to get guidance on what type of filters can best meet your needs.

