Vesper Holdings Enters Ranks Of 10 Largest Owners Of Student Housing In U.S.

Vesper Holdings (“Vesper”), a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City, is pleased to announce that it is now ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 largest student housing owners by Student Housing Business – the industry’s leading trade publication.

Founded by New York City real estate veterans, Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings launched a fund in 2010 dedicated to assembling a portfolio of high-quality multifamily properties located in close proximity to large public university campuses. Over the past 5 years, Vesper Holdings has been the nation’s seventh most active student housing investor and third most active private company, according to Real Capital Analytics. Since 2010, Vesper has amassed a portfolio consisting of 39 properties with an aggregate value of over $1 billion.

With the acquisition of approximately $400 million in student housing properties during the past 18 months alone, Vesper Holdings entered the ranks of the top 10 largest owners of student housing in the United States. Vesper’s recent acquisitions include the purchase of an eight-property portfolio that ranked among the 10 largest student housing transactions ever completed in the United States.

“We take great pride in the fact that we have grown steadily without compromising our strong track-record of consistently delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors,” commented Elliot J. Tamir, co-founder and principal of Vesper Holdings. “Our growth can be attributed to unparalleled access to off-market deals combined with the resources necessary to capitalize on any real estate investment regardless of size or complexity” added Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper’s co-founder and principal.

Vesper Holdings’ portfolio is managed by Campus Life & Style (CLS), Vesper’s wholly-owned property management subsidiary. CLS is led by its Chief Investment Officer, Jim Sholders, who previously served as American Campus Communities’ Senior Vice President of Operations for 10 years and was responsible for all aspects of operating the world’s largest student housing portfolio.

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately-held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as one of the top 10 student housing owners in the nation. Its real estate portfolio consists of 39 properties, including over 15,000 student housing beds. Vesper Holdings anticipates growing its student housing portfolio to 25,000 beds over the next two years.





