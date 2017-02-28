NFM Lending Welcomes Ben Burkett To Our Glen Allen, VA Branch







Linthicum, Maryland, United States, 02/28/2017

NFM Lending is pleased to welcome Ben Burkett, Branch Manager, to NFM Lending. Burkett and his team will work out of NFM Lending’s Glen Allen, Virginia location, along with Branch Manager, Greg Cowart.

“Ben is one of the top loan originators in Richmond, and is respected in the real estate community for many qualities including industry knowledge, a kind, collaborative approach, and his impeccable character,” said Cowart. “We both follow the same coaching program and have a lot of similar beliefs in our expectations, vision, and systems for the branch we want to create. Through economies of scale and division of management duties, merging will help us both be better loan originators for our clients and referral partners and better managers for our staff. We are honored to work with Ben and his team and excited for the future of NFM Lending Richmond, Virginia.”

Burkett says he looks forward to this partnership as well.

“I could not be more excited to bring my team to NFM Lending!” said Burkett. “We pride ourselves on giving a great customer experience, and coming to NFM only enhances those efforts. In an industry that largely falls short on relationship-building and communication, NFM’s lending platform and culture will help my team reach new levels. I am thrilled to be merging with Greg Cowart’s team in Richmond, VA. He and his team are well-respected and I look forward to being successful together.”

The branch is currently hiring qualified Loan Originators for full and part-time positions. The branch’s goal is to provide top-notch service, commitment, and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties. Visit the branch page to learn more: www.nfmlending.com/va318.

For more information, please contact:

Ben Burkett

Branch Manager

NMLS # 269591

Phone: 804-833-4303

bburkett@nfmlending.com

http://nfmlending.com/bburkett



About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





