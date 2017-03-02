Entertainment, Press Release / BestDamnCharters Is Taking Ea... Browse > Home / BestDamnCharters Is Taking Ea...

BestDamnCharters Is Taking Early Reservations For This Year’s Fishing Season







Juneau, AK, USA, 03/01/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

BestDamnCharters (Best Damn Charters), a fishing charter and whale watching company in Juneau, Alaska, declared that it is already accepting fishing reservations for the 2017 season. This includes ½ day, ¾ day, and full day for Halibut, Salmon and Rockfish species.

Aside from Halibut and Rockfish, these private shipping charters offered by BestDamnCharters target 5 species of salmon. The package for all fishing charters includes free use of fishing rod and reel, terminal tackle gear, and bait. Lunch is provided for clients who book the full and ¾ day packages while snacks are part of ½ day charters.

BestDamnCharters will take care of cleaning your catch as well as deal with processing and shipping arrangements after the charter. It has two 30-foot custom boats (Endeavor and Endurance) built for navigating Alaskan waters. The vessels are fitted with the most modern clean diesel technology, heated cabins, bathrooms, and sophisticated radar equipment.

Among the Salmon species are Chinook (King Salmon) which have an average weight of 20 up to 25 lbs and can even reach more than 70 lbs. On the other hand, Feeder King Salmon are considered immature or baitfish. The majority of these are below 20 lbs and not as plentiful as the King Salmon.

The Pink Salmon variety arrives during the latter part of June. These are the smallest of salmon species, which is from three to six pounds, but the most in terms of quantity. Pink salmon is the most desired by people for its mouth watering taste. Silver salmon arrive in large numbers in the middle of July. These are more than 20 lbs and jump high when caught by fishing hooks.

BestDamnCharters is best known for its private or exclusive sport fishing charters along with whale watching tours for local residents, tourists, and passengers of cruise ships. The whale watching expedition and wildlife tour takes around two and a half hours and 100% guarantees whale sightings.

Captains Duane and Nick of BestDamnCharters have more than three decades of navigating the waters in Alaska. “We are committed to providing the best experience for our clients. Our Salmon and Halibut fishing trips are unique and offer the best for adventurous individuals,” the two Captains said.



About BestDamnCharters

Skipper Duane (Captain of the Endurance) is licensed by the US Coast Guard. He has a degree in BS Engineering. Skipper Nick (Captain of the Endeavor) also possesses a US Coast Guard license and owns a degree in BS Biology.

BestDamnCharters is a family owned and managed fishing charter company that serves people visiting Juneau, AK. Their fishing charters originate from Auke Bay in Juneau. Interested tourists who wish to know more about the company can browse through our website or use the contact information below.

BestDamnCharters

9158 Skywood Ln

Juneau, AK 99801

(907) 957-4052

www.BestDamnCharters.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bestdamncharters

Our Promo Video - https://vimeo.com/205605766

Trip Advisor Reviews





Social Media Tags:bestdamncharters, best damn charters, juneau fishing charters, fishing charters in juneau ak



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles