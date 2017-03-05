6 Celebrities That Got Addiction Treatment And Now Celebrate Sobriety







Substance abuse and addiction is an issue that bridges all income levels, ethnicities, and backgrounds. People from all walks of life deal with addiction, including celebrities. For people whose lives unfold in the public eye, battling an addiction and committing to recovery can be especially challenging. When your private struggles including addiction treatment are scrutinized in the media, relapses can be particularly painful and emotionally exhausting.

However, celebrities can also be a source of inspiration to those working through the recovery process. Knowing that addiction is something that can happen to anyone can help you feel like you’re not alone. Here are six celebrities who are open about their struggles with addiction.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has been vocal about his prolonged struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. Downey is today one of the Hollywood’s most successful celebrities, but his career suffered tremendously in the late 90s and early 2000s as a series of legal troubles related to his addiction made film studios reluctant to hire him. Downey has said his addiction began as a child, as his father—who also struggled with addiction—brought drugs into the home.

Daniel Radcliffe

The “Harry Potter” star literally grew up on camera, with all the pressures and expectations of a typical child actor. Radcliffe has been open about his alcohol abuse and says he decided to give up drinking entirely after completing treatment.

Kelly Osborne

There is no question that Kelly Osborne has had an unconventional life. The daughter of rock star Ozzy Osborne, Kelly was exposed to drugs and alcohol at an early age. She completed rehab four times before finally kicking an addiction to prescription painkillers.

Drew Barrymore

Like many other children of famous Hollywood parents, Drew Barrymore was exposed to drugs and alcohol during childhood. Additionally, both of Barrymore’s parents battled addictions. Her grandfather died prematurely at age 60 due to an alcohol addiction. Drew said she took her first drink of alcohol at the age of nine and tried cocaine at age 12. She is now an outspoken supporter of substance abuse treatment.

Trent Reznor

Now an award-winning composer, Trent Reznor began his career by fully embracing the rock-and-roll lifestyle, including substance abuse. As the lead singer of Nine Inch Nails, he battled a drug and alcohol addiction that led to a heroin overdose that nearly took his life. Reznor has said he also suffers from depression and that looking after his mental health has played a prominent role in staying clean and sober.

