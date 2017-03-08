New England Addiction Support Group Launched By SERENITY AT SUMMIT







New Jersey, 03/06/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Inpatient Detox and Addiction Treatment Centers Serenity at Summit New England, a part of the Summit Behavioral Health continuum, opened in November 2015 to provide detoxification and residential substance abuse treatment services to the New England and Northeast Communities. To date Serenity has treated over 1200 patients. In addition to treating patients, Serenity New England has opened their doors to a Family Support Group open to the public every Wednesday evening from 7:30-9:00pm.

The purpose of the group is to provide education about the disease model of addiction and how it relates to the family. Family members are taught how to set and maintain healthy boundaries with the family members struggling with substance abuse. The group is led by Pierce Aliberti, Dean’s House Founder. “When I was struggling I saw the damage my addiction had on my family and everyone else around me. Starting this group was an opportunity to give back and help families of people suffering from the disease of addiction get help and start their own process of recovery” explains Pierce.

Summit Behavioral Health offers many resources for Families. They value the importance of engaging with families while their loved ones are in treatment. Serenity New England has developed a one day family program “Hope to Healing” with the purpose of both educating and providing support to families of patients in their residential program. Their website also offers several articles related to addiction and the family. Jim Kane, CEO says “Addiction destroys families as much as it destroys individuals. Living with an addict is both heartbreaking and exhausting. Family members are torn between how to help the addict and how to avoid enabling the addict’s erratic behavior. Through our family programs we provide family members with education, resources and the tools they need to help their loved one and for their own personal recovery.”

The Family Support Group is open to the public held every Wednesday evening from 7:30-9pm at Serenity New England, 61 Brown Street, Haverhill MA. For more information about Serenity New England please visit www.serenityatsummit.com.

Media Contact

Contact:

Rebecca O’Mara, Director of Communications

844-258-3995

rebeccaomara@summithelps.com





Comments

