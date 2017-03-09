NFM Lending Sponsors 6th Annual Red Shoe Shuffle







NFM Lending will sponsor the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore’s (RMHCB) 6th annual Red Shoe Shuffle 5k Run and Walk. The event will take place on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Each year, a group of NFM Lending employees and their family members participate in the Shuffle, either as runners, or as volunteers. This will be NFM Lending’s sixth consecutive year sponsoring this event.

“NFM is proud to sponsor and partner with a great organization like Ronald McDonald House,” said Gene DiPaula, Director of Marketing. “We have been working with them for many years and look forward to continuing the relationship. The work that they do for the community and people of Baltimore is right in line with the values that NFM holds dear. When you see and hear the stories of the families they have touched, you can’t help but be inspired. Our team members are excited to participate in the run and walk to support Ronald McDonald House and represent NFM.”

The Ronald McDonald House of Baltimore is an organization that provides a home away from home for seriously ill children and their families, and helps to fund programs in the local area that directly improve the well-being of children. The RMHCB has housed more than 35,000 families from around the country, and the world, since 1982.

“The Ronald McDonald House is a special organization that considers the whole family when treating the patient,” said Madison Grey, HR Manager. “With that, NFM Lending recognizes them as a partner as we participate in giving back to families. The Red Shoe Shuffle event is a worthy cause to support and sponsor. NFM Lending says thank you to the Ronald McDonald House for all their efforts!”

NFM Lending is proud to support many local charities and nonprofits through sponsorship and volunteer work. NFM has also been involved in charitable efforts with Little Smiles, AnySoldier, the Maryland SPCA, and the American Diabetes Association, to name a few. For more information about NFM Lending’s charitable work, click here.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





