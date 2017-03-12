Rothman Institute Expands Partnership With Force Therapeutics







Rothman Institute Expands Partnership with Force Therapeutics to Optimize Patient Rehabilitation and Recovery from Surgery

Rothman Institute, one of the largest orthopedic practices in the country, has joined forces with Force Therapeutics to help surgical patients achieve better outcomes by optimizing patient communication and education.

Three years into their partnership, Force Therapeutics has guided thousands of patients to superior outcomes through digital plans of care. 41 Rothman Institute surgeons and their care teams now use Force in their practice. Over 15,000 Rothman Institute patients have been afforded access to the Force technology platform to prepare for and recover from surgery. These numbers are expected to grow rapidly in 2017 as Rothman Institute expands the use of Force further into their Spine and Sports Medicine practices. During the partnership between Rothman Institute and Force Therapeutics, functional outcomes have continued to improve with fewer post-operative physical therapy visits.

The Force platform seamlessly integrates with, and supports the patient journey at Rothman Institute, from pre-op set up through the post-acute period, using interactive, video-based exercise and educational materials prescribed by the surgeon. The home recovery tool engages patients in a daily, personalized physical therapy care plan and enables their successful recovery in the home. The educational materials are delivered along the recovery timeline, providing informative instructions just when the patient needs them. Additionally, real-time data and outcomes are actively collected as patients move through their care, providing care teams unprecedented insights into progress and outcomes outside the hospital.

“The Force platform is providing surgeons with new transparency into their patients’ progress once they’ve been discharged from the hospital,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, Ph.D, MBA, President of Rothman Institute and Chairman of Orthopaedics at Thomas Jefferson University. “This assists us greatly with designing evidence-based plans of care and bolsters our efforts as one of the leading orthopedic research institutions in the country. We are currently using Force’s data collection capabilities in five research studies in our total joint replacement and spine groups.”

The Force research platform has enabled Rothman Institute to compile four studies to date, including “Quantifying Patient Activity Before and After Total Hip and Knee Arthroplasty”, which was published as a poster at the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons annual meeting in November 2016 and accepted into the Journal of Arthroplasty in 2017.

“Force Therapeutics is an important component of Rothman Institute’s successful transition to value-based care,” said Mike West, CEO of Rothman Institute. “Force is extremely cost-effective, quality focused, and significantly improves the patient experience for both non-operative and operative patients. This platform is the future as it relates to delivering value-based care. Our ability to monitor and communicate with patients is like no system we have seen.”

“Force is a great platform that delivers visually pleasing, standardized videos to patients about their recovery,” said Chris Vannello, Director of Quality at Rothman Institute. “The videos illustrate the proper method in which to perform prescribed exercises and convey a consistent message about the recovery process that can be completely customized to our patients. These videos are far superior to paper-based home exercise programs and educational materials and patients can watch these as often as they would like.”

Background on Force Therapeutics at Rothman Institute:

Over 15,000 patients accessed the platform since 2014

9,873 surgeries impacted by Force in 2016

6,460 patients set recovery goals in 2016

Average length of engagement in 2016 was 9.5 weeks.

46 physicians utilize the Force platform for their patients

On average patients access their videos on Force 39 times during an episode of care

62,573 patient reported physical therapy responses collected by Force

SUMMARY OF RESEARCH STUDIES CONDUCTED IN CONJUNCTION WITH FORCE THERAPEUTICS :

Quantifying Patient Activity before and after Total Hip and Knee Arthroplasty - published as a poster at AAHKS November 2016. Accepted into the Journal of Arthroplasty (JOA) 2017.

published as a poster at AAHKS November 2016. Accepted into the Journal of Arthroplasty (JOA) 2017. Unsupervised Home Exercise With and Without a Web-based Recovery Platform as Compared to Traditional Outpatient Physiotherapy after Total Knee Arthroplasty: A Prospective, Randomized Controlled Trial

Comparison of Formal vs. Home-Based Physical Therapy after Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty

The Illusion of Communication: Can Telemedicine Improve Post-Discharge Coordination After TJA and Reduce Unnecessary Healthcare Utilization?

About Rothman Institute

Rothman Institute is a private orthopaedic practice dedicated to providing communities with high-quality, compassionate, and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine, the results of which will exceed expectations. Rothman Institute orthopaedists treat patients at over 25 locations in the Philadelphia-region, including orthopaedic urgent care clinics in Marlton, NJ and Limerick, PA.

With experts in orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Institute is internationally recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Institute is proud to be the first practice serving as official team physicians for all four of the major professional sports teams in one city, the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and 76ers, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanInstitute.com.

ABOUT FORCE THERAPEUTICS - Force Therapeutics is a leading digital health company that delivers connected care to patients and providers through premium video content, outcomes collection and surgeon generated digital care plans. Force has managed care for over 22 thousand patients with prestigious clients such as Rothman Institute, Northwell Health, Geisinger Health and NYU Langone. Force Orthopedic customers have seen patient outcomes improve, readmission rates reduce and post-acute costs significantly decrease. For more information on our work, research studies, and platform, visit forcetherapeutics.com.







