Lori Danek Named U.S. Head of Recruitment Strategy at Bionical LLC

At Bionical, we believe that building relationships is one of the greatest factors in moving a business forward. When we began our search for a Head of Recruitment Strategy, we knew we needed to find an individual with an ability to attract the best talent in the industry who are focused on improving the lives of patients. It goes beyond the resume – it’s about the people, what they believe in, and what motivates them to succeed in their roles. When Wendy Wolf, President of Bionical Commercial Services, introduced Lori Danek to the Bionical team the match was a perfect fit.

Armed with over sixteen years of pharmaceutical and CSO recruitment experience, Lori quickly became a part of the Bionical team at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Hillsborough, NJ. The timing of her joining comes at a great period of growth for Bionical with our expanding services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Lori’s experience in CSO recruitment of sales teams, clinical educator teams, call center representatives, management roles as well as Direct Recruitment support for positions of all levels for our clients is unparalleled in the industry.

Wendy said, “Lori’s experience is a key asset to our growing Bionical team. We are absolutely thrilled to have her on board as Lori will play an important role in providing resources at all levels to help our clients and, ultimately, the patients they serve.”

Planning ahead for even more dynamic growth, Lori is focused on expanding the Recruitment Strategy within Bionical and establishing her team as a market leader. Her goal is to create lasting partnerships with our employees, our clients, and their customers, as we believe this type of harmony delivers the highest performing teams in the industry.

About Bionical

Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry.

With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical’s services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, recruitment, digital and educational platforms.

Website: http://www.bionical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionical-limited

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BionicalUSA





