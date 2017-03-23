NFM Lending Celebrates One Year Of The NFM Salute







NFM Lending is pleased to celebrate the one year anniversary of its NFM Salute program.

NFM Salutes is an initiative in which one military service member or Veteran is chosen each month to be honored as the “Salute of the Month.” The “Salute of the Month” is then featured on the website with a brief biography and information about his or her service, and NFM Lending makes a $2,500 donation to one of the following four non-profits in the Salute’s name: Platoon 22, AnySoldier, Soldier’s Wish, and the Gary Sinise Foundation. NFM Lending honored its first NFM Salute on March 23, 2016.

“Everyone at NFM is proud of the work that we do in supporting our Veteran community,” said Bob Tyson, COO/CAO of NFM Lending. “The NFM Salute was born from that promise to give back to those who have served us. The one year anniversary of the program is an important milestone as it allows us to reflect and reaffirm our commitment. Reading the stories of those who have served or are serving is a reminder to all of us of the sacrifice made for us by these men and women, and their families.”

NFM looks forward to the opportunity to continue to honor military and Veterans through the NFM Salute initiative. For more information, or to nominate a salute, visit www.nfmsalute.com.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





