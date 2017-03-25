NJ Alcoholism Treatment Center Explains What “Drinking in Moderation” Means







New Jersey, 03/23/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

You may have heard the saying, “everything in moderation.” Generally, it means that most things are safe as long as you don’t overdo them. This can go for a lot of things, from eating sweets and drinking coffee to putting in time at work and exercising. Even activities that are considered healthy, such as jogging, can be bad for you if you take them to an extreme.

How much is too much, and is it different for everyone? Summit Behavioral Health, an alcoholism treatment center offers their thoughts on the subject.

CDC Facts about Moderate Drinking

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “moderate drinking” is defined as:

No more than one drink per day for women.

No more than two drinks per day for men.

Individuals who should never drink include pregnant women, individuals with health problems where alcohol is contraindicated, people engaged in activities that require full mental competence and concentration, and people who are recovering alcoholics or otherwise unable to control how much they drink.

The CDC bases its data on the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Furthermore, the CDC defines “one drink” as:

12 ounces of beer

Eight ounces of malt liquor

Five ounces of wine

5 ounces of distilled spirits or liquor (80-proof)

The CDC also reports that two in three adults admit to drinking above moderate levels at least once a month.

For some people, even moderate drinking is too much. There are several factors that can make people more or less susceptible to the effects of alcohol. These factors include:

Age

Gender

Ethnicity

Family history

Fitness level

Weight

Food consumed prior to drinking

How quickly alcohol is consumed

Drug use or use of prescription medication

For individuals who are sensitive to alcohol, even moderate drinking can be dangerous or at the very least inadvisable. And for those recovering from an alcohol abuse disorder, it’s important to avoid alcohol completely.

A CDC study, Prevalence of Alcohol Dependence Among US Adult Drinkers, revealed that the majority of people who consume alcohol have drinking habits that fall somewhere between the definition of “moderate drinking” and excessive drinking, with 90 percent of “excessive drinkers” not being dependent on alcohol. The authors of the study state that women should restrict themselves to fewer than eight alcoholic drinks per week. For men, the limit is no more than 14 drinks per week.

Contact Summit Behavioral Health Today

If you or a loved one has a drinking problem, expert help is available and you can speak to a substance abuse professional about a treatment plan designed specifically to fit your needs at 1-844-64-DETOX Summit Behavioral Health provides both inpatient and outpatient programs, as well as medical detox, to help people who are struggling with an alcohol abuse disorder.

Media Contact HQ

Rene William

(908) 364-5755





source: https://www.summitbehavioralhealth.com/blog/nj-alcoholism-treatment-center-explains-drinking-moderation-means/



Social Media Tags:NJ Alcoholism Treatment Center, Drinking in Moderation, Summit Behavioral Health a NJ alcoholism treatment center, Moderate Drinking Facts



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles