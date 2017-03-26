Addiction Treatment Center on How To Deal With Opiate Addicts In Your Family







Most people fail to realize just how hard it can be to live around a drug user. When a person is in the throes of addiction, they will usually only care about getting their next fix. Over time, this type of self-centered behavior will affect a family greatly. When a family is dealing with a relative who is chemically dependent on opiates, their main concern is usually getting them the treatment they need. While treating opiate addiction is no easy task, the pain and struggle that a person may endure to overcome their addiction will be well worth it in the end. Summit Behavioral Health, a NJ addiction treatment center outlines below some of the things a family will need to remember when trying to deal with an opiate dependent person.

No Negative Enabling

Among the biggest problems a family dealing with opiate abuse will have is so-called “negative enabling.” If one family member is only concerned with keeping their loved one happy, they will usually give in and allow them to spend their money on the drugs they need. The only thing this type of enabling will do is lead to the addict eventually overdosing.

While saying no to your loved one can be hard, you will have to stand your ground. If a person is hooked on opiates, they will usually go through painful withdrawals if they do not get their daily dose. While it may be hard for you to see your loved one in such pain, you will need to refuse giving them money and instead offer to take them to treatment. For most families, the stress that comes with constantly worrying about the well-being of the opiate drug abuser can take a physical and emotional toll on them.

Outside Support is a Must

Some families try to keep the fact that they have an addict in their midst a secret. Trying to handle all of the pain and anguish that comes along with caring for someone with an addiction problem without any support can lead to a variety of additional problems. Rather than keeping this type of secret, families will need to reach out to friends and drug treatment professionals for help.

The professionals you reach out to will be able to offer advice on how to approach your family member about treatment. The last thing you want to do is make a mistake when the time comes for an intervention. Drug treatment professionals will be able to help you organize the intervention and make sure the right information is conveyed to the suffering drug addicted person in question.

Let the Substance Abuser Know Their Options

Often times, the family member with the opiate abuse problem will become so down and depressed that they don’t see a way out of their current situation. The family of the opiate addict will need to let them know what options they have and tell them they can change.

With all of the different treatment options out there, it will be easy for the person suffering from the disease of addiction to get the professional help they need. If he/she is willing, you will need to take them on a tour of a few different treatment facilities. Getting a treatment facility with an experienced medical staff is important due to the danger that comes with being weaned off of opiates. Medical professionals will know how to treat this addiction and can help the addict in your life rid themselves of the chemical dependencies they have.

Get the Whole Family Involved

Keeping the secret that there is someone suffering from addiction in the family can do a lot more harm than good. If certain members of your family aren’t aware of the situation, they may make things worse without meaning to. When the time comes to do an intervention, you will need to get as many loved ones rallying around your loved one as possible. By showing this type of support, you will be able to show him/her that there are people who want them to succeed in life. By keeping this secret, you will only alienate the people in your family and will be unable to put up a unified front when it comes to getting the drug addict in the family treatment.

Be Honest About the Risks

Rather than sugar coating the situation at hand, you will need to be honest with the drug user in your family about the risk they are in. Jail time and death are an inevitable when you are addicted to opiates. If the drug abuser is aware of the danger they are in, it may cause them to snap back into reality and get treatment.

When the time comes to get treatment for the opiate dependent person in your family, you will have to take the time to get the right facility chosen. With the right help, you will be able to get your loved one off of drugs and back on the road to recovery.

