Zara Tours Offers Springtime Specials In Tanzania

Moshi, Tanzania, 03/27/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

This spring, Zara Tours is offering a free trip for two to the mountains and plains of Tanzania where lucky winners will embark on a unique safari or trekking experience in the soul of Africa. Visit the Zara Tours’ Facebook page for more details and for your chance to win.

There’s no better time to safari in Tanzania than springtime. Zara Tours has arranged special May and June safaris that feature the best of the best to be seen across the country. Kilimanjaro is Africa’s tallest peak and a highly popular challenge for climbers and adventure-seekers who come from all around the world to see the country from what is called “The Roof of Africa.”

Zara Tours was created by a woman entrepreneur and Moshi native Zainab Hansell, who had studied tourism and worked for Air Tanzania before starting her own tour company. Now the top Kilimanjaro outfitter and one of the largest safari operators in Tanzania, Zara Tours is also a major hospitality provider with two hotels and three tented camps, which welcome visitors and guests from across the globe.

Working closely with government officials to ensure compliance to all regulations, Zara Tours has one of the most successful records for both summits and safety in climbing. Whatever you choose to do while in Tanzania let Zara be your guide.

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is currently the No. 1 Kilimanjaro outfitter in Tanzania and one of the largest safari operators in the country. Proud to be known as one of the best operators in the region with a reputation for providing an exceptional, unforgettable and safe experience, ZARA TOURS owns and operates two hotels and four tented camps, has 88 safari and climbing expert guides who speak English, German and Spanish, and a fleet of fully-equipped vehicles that take tourists on safari adventures or treks up Mount Kilimanjaro. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, Maasai women’s group, and more.





