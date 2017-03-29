“No Ordinary Easter” Planned At First Presbyterian Church Of Upland







Easter is both a time of seasonal and spiritual rebirth. First Presbyterian Church of Upland opens its doors to all this Easter week with a series of services which recall the extraordinary life of Jesus Christ in his final hours of trial and triumph.

“Easter matters!” says Senior Pastor Noel Anderson, “Our outreach is an inclusive welcome to everyone, affirming the miracle of Jesus’ resurrection as God’s answer to sin, suffering and death. All our Easter week events underscore this.”

Leading off Three Great Days of remembrance, participants will share in the Passover Seder Meal in Hart Hall on Thursday, April 13th at 6 pm. On Good Friday, April 14th at 6 pm, the focus will be on the Crucified Church and persecuted Christians around the world. The culminating event will be worship on Easter Sunday at 10 am, supported by Director of Music Judd Bonner, who also serves as Doctor of Musical Arts and Professor of Music at California Baptist University.

Dr. Bonner will lead a combined orchestra, band and choral group in an inspiring program of Easter-themed pieces and worship music. “Our Easter celebration integrates the talents of our performers with the hearts of the congregation,” says Dr. Bonner, “We expect a unique and stirring spiritual experience for all.”

An Easter egg hunt for children follows the 10am service on the church’s front lawns. “We want entire families experiencing Easter together,” says Lonettia Sparks, Director of Children’s Ministries, “First Presbyterian Church puts a high premium on children’s ministry.”

Admission to Easter week events is free of charge. For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit the church’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1274522242635673/. Or call 909.982.8811. First Presbyterian Church is located at 869 N Euclid Ave, Upland, CA 91786





