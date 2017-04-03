NFM Lending Salutes Debbie Turrill







04/03/2017

NFM Lending is pleased to honor Debbie Turrill as the NFM Salute for April 2017.

Turrill joined the Air National Guard in August 1993, enlisting as a Personnel Specialist. After flying on a C130 to Gulfport, Mississippi, for training, she approached her Chief and told him she wanted to fly. She went to Loadmaster School in 1995, and after 5 months of training in Little Rock, Arkansas, she was a fully qualified C-130H Model Loadmaster. She has been involved in multiple conflicts and was activated in 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom, and then to Afghanistan, where she continues to rotate with her unit every 18 months. She has over 5,000 flying hours as a Loadmaster and continues to fly once a week.

“I have been truly blessed with a wonderful 24 years in the Air National Guard, and I hope to continue my service for at least another 10 years,” said Turrill.

Chambers was nominated by her friend, Penny Skaff.

“Debbie is hardworking, dedicated, and loves her work,” said Skaff. “She flies many missions all over the world, putting herself in harm’s way when duty calls. She is also an animal lover and, along with caring for her own pets, she fosters homeless animals and gets them ready for a home that she’ll find for them. She has a big heart, and I couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

NFM Salutes is an initiative in which one military member or Veteran is chosen each month to be honored as the “Salute of the Month.” Salutes are chosen from nominations on the NFM Salute website, www.nfmsalute.com. The “Salute of the Month” will be featured on the website with a brief biography and information about his or her service, and NFM Lending will make a $2,500 donation to a military or Veteran non-profit in the Salute’s name. Turrill chose AnySoldier to receive this month’s donation.

Selected NFM Salutes may choose from one of the following four non-profits: Platoon 22, AnySoldier, Soldier’s Wish, and the Gary Sinise Foundation. NFM looks forward to the opportunity to continue to honor military and Veterans through the NFM Salute initiative.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 29 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.





