ELO50 Hosts: Purpose, Passion And Perseverance - Aging Actively At 50+

While some individuals may feel life begins to slow down after 50, many others are eager to engage in an active and fulfilling life for a much longer number of years. ELO50 is on its way to create chapters in Colorado, and 26 other major cities throughout the U.S. over the next six years, to provide an opportunity for people 50+ to be active, engaged and contribute long after retirement.

The Denver Metro Area (DMA) Chapter is the first of 27 Chapters to be formed. “We are excited to bring together our 50+ community in the DMA to be invigorated and excited about how to make the most of their extended lives,” said Bill Zinke, founder and president of ELO50.

The first meeting will be held starting at 6:00 p.m. on April 27 at the Boulder Public Library Theater. The event will feature keynote speaker Carol Gardner, who has a wonderful story to tell about how she created a successful new company around an English bulldog named Zelda. Other presentations will include a welcome from Zinke, opening remarks from John Stewart, Ret. USAF Colonel, and a panel discussion featuring Ret. USAF Colonel Jack Williamson and local consultant to senior groups, Sue Kunz. Donation for the event is $25.

“It’s important to change the negative national mindset about people 50+ and older,” said Zinke. “This population segment can make substantial contributions well into their post-retirement years”.

ELO50 is based upon the Seven Pillars of Aging Successfully™:

· Active engagement

· Social connection

· Exercise/physical fitness

· Healthy diet

· Adequate sleep

· Financial management

· Spiritual Well-Being

ELO50 provides a life-changing concept on how many people 50+ can lead a more fulfilling and engaged life, and also provides opportunities to socialize with like-minded people in the DMA region. There will be four events a year, with additional meetings of special-interest groups selected by the members to share their interests on particular topics with one another. Subjects can include sports, visual and performing arts, travel, book club, outdoor activities, and new-business creation.

To register for the first DMA Chapter meeting, please visit ELO50’s new website at: www.elo50.org.

About ELO50

The goal of ELO50 is to enhance the quality of life for people 50+. ELO50 provides a new and exciting national network for individuals 50+ that promotes active engagement, stimulates intellectual curiosity, and builds social connections within the DMA and beyond.

Bill Zinke, the founder and president of ELO50, is dedicated to the importance of engaging people 50+ in a broad range of value-added activities. By adhering to these Seven Pillars of Aging Successfully™, he has maintained an active and productive lifestyle, having just turned 90.





