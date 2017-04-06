Summit Behavioral Health Hosts “FACES” Community Support Group







Summit Behavioral Health, a regional leader in the treatment of substance abuse disorders, has opened its doors and its arms to those in need of addiction treatment, as part of their community outreach.

LEADERSHIP

Under the leadership of Bethany Kassar, Executive Director of Outpatient Services, Summit Behavioral Health’s Doylestown Outpatient Program has grown with the community’s need for quality treatment services. As it turns out, providing industry-leading standards requires more than just working with someone suffering from alcoholism or drug addiction– families have their needs as well.

While family support groups are not often offered by most addiction treatment centers Summit Behavioral Health has recognized the need to offer a more encompassing approach to addiction recovery treatment as research has shown that those suffering from alcoholism or drug addiction have much better long term outcomes when families are part of the treatment program.

FACES

Beginning on April 6, 2017 Summit will be launching a community outreach initiative called #FACES: Families and Communities Embracing Solutions. FACES offers weekly education and peer-to-peer support for anyone, 18 years or older, who has a loved one struggling with addiction. This support group is designed to de-stigmatize drug addiction and alcoholism and give practical information for those who live with or love a person who struggles with this condition, as well as offer a safe space to gain peer support for personal well-being.

Paul Lavella, Director of Alumni Services, will be leading the group and his return to the Summit family brings with it a line of services he has envisioned that takes client care beyond the treatment environment and extends to the families and communities of Summit’s clients. FACES is the first of these programs to be implemented.

About Summit Behavioral Health

Summit Behavioral Health, operates six addiction treatment centers in Doylestown, PA, Union, NJ, West Windsor Township, NJ, Florham Park, NJ and Haverhill, MA and offers detox programs, inpatient and outpatient drug rehab, residential treatment 24/7 and provides teens and adolescents outpatient treatment.

FACES is open to the public and held every Thursday evening from 6:30-8pm at Summit Behavioral Health, 702 Hyde Park Rd., Doylestown PA. For more information about Summit Behavioral Health please call 215-688-5886 or visit http://www.summitbehavioralhealth.com.

