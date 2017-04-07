Nimbus™ PainPRO Ambulatory System To Be featured At ASRA Meeting







InfuTronix, LLC, a global medical device manufacturer focused on developing the next generation ambulatory infusion pumps will feature the Nimbus™ PainPRO ambulatory infusion system at this year’s American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting, April 6-8, 2017 in San Francisco, CA.

The Nimbus PainPRO is the newest and the most innovative ambulatory pump system to enter the industry. With advanced clinical features Nimbus PainPRO creates a system to efficiently meet the needs of the entire regional analgesia team. “We’re encouraged by the reception the PainPRO has received from clinicians and patients alike,” said John LaFratta, Director of Sales and Business Development at InfuTronix, “and now we’re excited to showcase some of the new feature developments we’re preparing for launch this year.” InfuTronix has been working hard behind the scenes receiving expanded FDA 510k clearance last summer paving the way for the launch of the Nimbus PainPRO 2 ambulatory pump. “We anticipate the new PainPRO 2 and complimentary Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) application to provide unparalleled solutions to the industry offering a custom protocol library, 1500 mL max reservoir volume, Continuous Basal flow + PCA + Intermittent Bolus infusion capability, and infusion history to quantify outcomes. Never before has regional analgesia been so complete and seamless.”

The Nimbus PainPRO is intended for subcutaneous, percutaneous, perineural, epidural, and intravenous infusion, including but not limited to patient controlled analgesia (PCA) delivery in clinical and non-clinical environments, such as homes.

About InfuTronix, LLC

Infutronix is a leading infusion pump company aiming to increase patient safety and streamline clinical workflow. It provides a portfolio of ambulatory infusion pump products designed to increase customer satisfaction and enhance patient safety in a cost effective solution. InfuTronix’s market focus is acute care pain management where there is a need for easy-to-use high-end electronic infusion pumps that have a high level of accuracy and flexibility for the unique needs of the ambulatory pump user. The mission of InfuTronix is to design forward-thinking devices that are capable of setting standards in the evolving pain management programs while understanding the current market needs. Infutronix is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.nimbuspump.com.





