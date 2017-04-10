NFM Lending Sponsors Second Annual Stride And Thrive







NFM Lending is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for the second annual Stride and Thrive 5k and 1-mile run/walk on May 7, 2017. This event will benefit the Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service in the Johns Hopkins Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics.

The Stride and Thrive will take place at Goucher College in Towson, MD. Over 1,000 participants are expected to attend. The event is run by an all-volunteer staff, and all proceeds will support life-saving gynecologic cancer research, cancer survivors, and women undergoing cancer treatment.

“Stride and Thrive is a wonderful event, and NFM is honored to help and be a part of raising awareness of these types of cancer, which can be treated and even cured if caught early” said David Silverman, CEO of NFM Lending. “We look forward to being involved in 2017 and in the years to come.”

Mary Levinson, Branch Manager, coordinated NFM Lending’s involvement in the event.

“We are excited and honored to a part of such an amazing and impactful event,” said Levinson. “The Stride and Thrive event is so inspiring for cancer survivors, those affected by these cancers, their families, and all who participate in the day. We look forward to contributing to this important cancer research and to being a part of such a special day.”

The Johns Hopkins Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service is a world leader in surgery and oncology care for women diagnosed with gynecologic cancer. NFM Lending looks forward to being part of such an important and impactful mission.

