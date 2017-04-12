Teen Drug Use – Marijuana, Alcohol, Prescription Drug Facts!







The National Institute on Drug Abuse, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, recently published the results of its 2016 survey on teen drug use.

The survey is important, as it gives researchers and behavioral health experts insights into drug use trends among teens and young people. Here are some noteworthy stats from the survey, which includes data from 45,473 students in both public and private schools across the U.S.

Marijuana use — 68.9% of high school students said they don’t view marijuana use as harmful, however, 68.5% said they disapprove of regular marijuana smoking.

Alcohol use among high school students declined in 2016, however, a third of high school seniors report drinking alcohol.

Prescription and over-the-counter drug use — One positive stat to come out of the survey concerns drug use among teens. Misuse of prescription drugs among high school seniors has dropped steadily over the past five years, and drug use is at its lowest across all grades. Among students in grade 12, misuse of Vicodin has decreased from 7.5% in 2012 to 2.9% in 2016.

Illicit drug use other than marijuana among students in grades 8, 10, and 12 has reached historic lows. Among eighth graders, illegal drug use has dropped to 5.4%. For students in grade 10, illicit drug use fell to 9.8%, and for twelfth grade students the illegal drug rate decreased to 14.3%. Alcohol use and binge drinking also declined across all grades surveyed.

On the other hand, the survey found that students’ perceived risk of harm also declined, which means that teens don’t view drugs and alcohol as being as dangerous as they used to.

Although the most recent numbers behind teen alcohol and drug use are encouraging, there are still students using these substances. The proliferation of social media has made it easier than ever before for young people to be negatively influenced. If you suspect your child has been using drugs or alcohol, it’s important to get help as soon as possible. Early intervention is key to helping a young person recover from a substance abuse disorder.

Summit Behavioral Health teen addiction offers residential and outpatient programs, as well as medical detox, to help teens and young adults overcome prescription and illegal drug and alcohol addiction. Give us a call today at 1-844-643-3869 to speak to a substance abuse professional about a treatment plan designed to help your son or daughter achieve long-term sobriety.

