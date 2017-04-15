Climb Mount Kilimanjaro With Macon Dunnagan, Author Of “Sons of Kilimanjaro”

Entertainment, Press Release / Climb Mount Kilimanjaro With ... Browse > Home / Climb Mount Kilimanjaro With ...

Author Macon Dunnagan climbs Mount Kilimanjaro at least twice a year and invites visitors from around the world to join him on his biannual treks. This year, returning or first-time climbers can summit the highest mountain in Africa with the man who wrote of Sons of Kilimanjaro.

An inspiring account for those interested in new experiences and expanded horizons, Macon’s book is the story of four men who climb Mount Kilimanjaro and overcome personal struggles along the way. A record-setting climber himself, Dunnagan welcomes others to share in this mountain and his life experiences as they make their own.

Down on the plains, the annual wildebeest and zebra migrations are one of the most incredible experiences to witness during a wildlife safari in Tanzania. In the late spring and early summer months, special groups can witness the native instinct of some of our country’s most majestic creatures as it takes them across the country and through many different national parks.

In this season of new beginnings and seasonal changes, Tanzania has many opportunities to start fresh, and Zara Tours can show you them all.

For more information about Zara Tours, contact: zara@zaratours.com

About ZARA TOURS

ZARA TOURS, founded in 1987, is Tanzania’s unrivaled No 1 Kilimanjaro trekking company and one of the largest safari operators in the region. Zara Tours organizes full-service travel experiences in Tanzania; and provides various choices of safaris, and climbs of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Meru, and expeditions in Zanzibar. Zara Tours owns and operates two hotels, two lodges and four tented camps in the northern circuit of Tanzania. Zara Tours provides airport transfer, city-to-city transfer, VIP and regular tour services, to groups and corporations from all over the world. Zara offers additional experiences in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. The company owns 102, 4×4 Land Rovers, 4×4 mini buses, and 4×4 Land Cruisers (all equipped with viewing roofs). The company’s 88 registered Kilimanjaro tour guides speak English, German, French, and Spanish. ZARA TOURS also runs ZARA Charity, which plays a vital role in the local community by supporting vulnerable groups such as orphans, the Maasai women’s group, and more.





