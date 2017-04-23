Addiction Treatment Center Describes 5 Red Flags Your Loved One May Be Addicted







Alcohol and drug addiction are epidemics that are sweeping the nation. Regardless of age, gender, social class, race and any other status, drug addiction is a problem that touches them all. Chances are, you know someone that suffers from one of these problems. You also may wish you had known the signs they were headed for this situation, but just didn’t have the information that would have let you know when it was time to intervene and recommend an addiction treatment center.

Today, there is more information and statistics out there about drug addiction or alcohol abuse than ever before. Unfortunately, even with all this insight, the following statistics are still true:

80% of the time doctors prescribe opioids, it’s a bad idea.

In the past few years, more people have died from overdoses (33,000), than from car accidents – including celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Prince.

There are 50 million Americans suffering from chronic pain now. Each of these people are at risk for potential addiction.

Since the 1980s nine out of 10 doctors have prescribed opioids for pain over other drug options.

If you want to know if someone you love is teetering on the edge of active drug addiction or alcoholism, or ensure they don’t reach this point in the future, read the information here. These signs will let you know if your loved one is on a one-way path to substance abuse.

High levels of anxiety

When faced with a new challenge, how does your loved one react? A certain level of anxiety is to be expected and, in some situations, even serve as a motivating force. However, when the anxiety becomes extreme, the person may feel desperate for relief. Many addicts were once perfectionists who sought approval for any and everything they did. Feelings of extreme anxiety can push a person to seek relief from drugs or to engage in other destructive behavior.

Reducing anxiety can be challenging, but a step in the right direction when it comes to preventing substance use disorder down the road.

Pharmaceutical frequency

How often does your loved one seek pain pills? Does it seem as though they are going to the doctor more and more often to replenish their supply? Have they recently changed doctors? Over time, opioid use will create a tolerance to the drugs in the body, which will diminish their effectiveness as a person becomes used to them. As a result, they need more and more to feel relief. Those who suffer chronic pain are especially susceptible to becoming chemically dependent. If a person is currently taking pain pills but seems to need more and more each month, then this is a definite sign of a an substance use disorder.

Co-morbidity

A person who is suffering from other conditions, in addition to chronic pain, may become more susceptible to poly-substance abuse. The conditions that most commonly spur this include osteoporosis and diabetes. However, it can be any other type of chronic condition they suffer from.

Mental health

A person who suffers mental health issues may find himself or herself easily drawn into the clutches of opioids and other drugs. Regardless of if they are always angry, or just avoid emotions altogether, these problems can indicate a mental problem that needs to be addressed. In some cases, depression is the culprit. In an effort to overcome this depressed state, a person turns to drugs or even alcohol.

Muscular health

When a person is unhealthy, overall, they may be more susceptible to becoming hooked on opioid drugs or to alcohol. They can find relief from pain and even feelings with these substances in their system. Alcoholism and opioid addiction is sneaky, many people may not even realize it has occurred until it is too late.

If you want to help someone you are worried may become addicted to drugs or alcohol, you have to watch for the signs of a problem early on. For someone suffering from the disease of addiction, go to their doctor’s appointments with them, If possible, and ask the doctor if it is possible to find relief with something other than extremely addictive opioids.Too many addicts become addicted without even realizing there is a problem. Being aware of the problem is the best way to minimize the risk of your loved one becoming dependent on drugs or alcohol. Once you recognize the signs you can help them take the next step and contact an addiction treatment center.

source: https://www.summitbehavioralhealth.com/blog/addiction-treatment-center-describes-5-red-flags-loved-one-may-addicted/



