Zyno Medical Oncology Product Suite Featured At Community Oncology Conference

Zyno Medical, LLC, a global medical device manufacturer, focused on IV infusion pumps, patient safety and providing clinical workflow improvements will feature a comprehensive line of Oncology Infusion Products at this year’s COA 2017 Community Oncology Conference, April 27-28 in National Harbor, MD.

Zyno Medical will feature a full line of infusion products that help to manage the demanding workflows of the oncology infusion suite. These products provide simple, durable and flexible technologies needed to meet both the simplest and most demanding of workflows. Zyno Medical can meet the most basic infusion needs with the simple, durable and reliable Z-800F infusion pump. Even as an easy-to-use infusion pump the Z-800F allows for a more efficient workflow with its ability to create standardized protocols on the pump or run multi-step infusions. For practices demanding more integration within the infusion suite with medication dispense and electronic medical record systems, the ZynoFlo wireless integrated cloud-based system is specifically designed to provide nursing workflow efficiency, patient safety, and revenue-related benefits that create another dimension of workflow improvement. The Nimbus Flex ambulatory infusion system features a pre-loaded chemotherapy infusion protocol library allowing patients and caregivers infusion optimization while providing customizable advanced therapeutic options. With intelligent device features and flexible business models, the Zyno Medical oncology infusion products provide a high standard of care.

“At this year’s Community Oncology Conference we are excited to present a full line of infusion workflow solutions for community oncology practices.” said Dr. Chaoyoung Lee, the president and CEO of Zyno Medical, LLC. “We feel that with these infusion solutions we provide a high level of clinical functionality and unique business solutions to help practices manage more effectively. A great example of this is the Nimbus Flex that we will be featuring. This product provides a sound clinical solution but also fills a gap in the changing business environment.”

About Zyno Medical, LLC

Zyno Medical was founded in 2007. The company received its 510(k) FDA clearance for its first large volume infusion pump product in October 2007. Zyno Medical’s market focus is the alternate care market where there is a need for durable, advanced technology infusion pumps designed specifically for the infusion needs that are unique to this market. Since its inception, the company has assembled a vast wealth of engineering talent, clinical experience, customer and market expertise. Zyno Medical’s headquarters is in Natick, Massachusetts.

The mission of Zyno Medical is to design and manufacture the most advanced infusion systems while applying a commitment to quality, simplicity, durability, connectivity and upgradability in order to deliver extraordinary benefits in patient safety, work flow efficiency and low total cost of ownership.





