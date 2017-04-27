Bionical Clinical Team Expands With Focus On Partnerships







Hillsborough, New Jersey, USA, 04/25/2017 /SubmitPressRelease123/

Bionical, a partner to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry has announced Jason Tape has joined the company as Director, Business Development - Clinical. The statement comes after Bionical announced they acquired Emas Pharma, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization, in the late fall of 2016. With his strong clinical background, Jason will be uniquely positioned to expand our presence in the US, focusing on developing strategic partnerships with Pharma and Biotech companies.

Growing the Bionical team within the US, allows the company to better serve clients and their clinical development needs. Bringing together CRO and CTS service offerings has been strategically designed to ensure we fit with the company’s mission to improve patient outcomes. It is this approach that enables Bionical to design tailored solutions for its clients.

On becoming part of Bionical, Jason says, “I’m looking forward to being part of a company that is patient focused. The clinical arena sets the pace for new approaches and medicines that can help improve patient livelihood. I’m excited to partner with our clients at Bionical to develop new and innovative solutions that help accomplish this.”

Bionical Executive Director of Business Development, Jonathan Waring Hughes states, “We look forward to Jason working alongside our team to develop tailored solutions for our clients’ clinical development plans. Jason’s robust portfolio and background made him a perfect fit for this role.”

Jason’s full profile can be accessed here: linkedin.com/in/jason-tape-7b58a737

To learn more about the services and products offered by Bionical, visit our website and social media pages:

Website: www.bionical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionical-limited

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BionicalGroup

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BionicalGroup/

Instagram: @Bionical_Group

About Bionical

Bionical provides high quality solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and public health companies in the global healthcare industry.

With a mission to improve health outcomes, the services offered at Bionical accelerate product and treatment development and enhance communication and engagement with healthcare professionals and patients. Bionical’s services span the product lifecycle and include comparator supply for clinical trials, contract research support, clinical educator services, field sales teams, call center support, direct recruitment, digital and educational platforms.





Social Media Tags:clinical research, pharmaceuticals, clinical development, biotech, cro



Newsroom powered by Online Press Release Distribution - SubmitMyPressRelease.com



Like Us on Facebook

Comments

Articles